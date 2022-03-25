“Asl 1 has blocked the takeovers of those who retire, so you can’t go on”

In recent months, we have often heard of the urgency of strengthen territorial medicine, dismantled by years of cuts, in the face of a pandemic which, in the most dramatic moments, has brought hospitals to their knees; in recent months we have often heard of lfundamental work of general practitioners for the stability of the public health system in the face of the spread of covid-19.

But yet, in the Aquila area, primary care units are in danger of disappearing, a 15-year experience that is now part of the wealth of experience of citizens; in essence, the nuclei are territorial medicine centers that arise from the decision of a certain number of general practitioners to associate themselves, agreeing to deliver the services together in an adequate space. By doing this, the wards are able to keep the doors open 12 hours a day, 5 days a week, from 8 to 20, offering citizens the possibility of accessing services at any time, even if their general practitioner is not present. Not only. The units make administrative and nursing staff available to users.

At the moment, there are 6 primary care units in the Aquila area: one in via Strinella alta, another in the Agorà center next to the San Salvatore hospital, two others in the districts of San Francesco and Torrione and, outside the city, one in San Demetrio né Vestini – serving the municipalities of the east area – and the another in Montereale, serving the centers to the west.

Well, these nuclei risk not being able to survive; there are some, in particular – think of the core of the Torrione – which are likely to close in the coming weeks.

The alarm was raised this morning by the provincial secretary of Fimmg Vito Albano and the deputy secretary of Domenico Barbati, the provincial secretary of SMI Guido Iapadre, the provincial secretary of Snami Raffaele Giorgi and Sandro Giansante, advisor of the FIM.

The reason is soon to be said: over time, general practitioners are retiring but the Asl 1, from June 2021, has stopped taking over; there are 10 young doctors who would like to take over but is, in fact, prevented from doing so. And so, the nuclei are emptying; Returning to the Torrione case, from 1 April only two doctors of the seven initially associated will remain on duty. With the result that it is becoming complicated, for those who remain, to guarantee the service, and not only from the point of view of the opening hours of the nuclei if it is true that the associated doctors, against a lump sum contribution paid by the Local Health Authority, bear the costs of functioning of the centers, from the structures to the materials and up to the payment of the administrative and nursing staff who, therefore, risk losing their job. In the province of L’Aquila we are talking about at least 30 professionals, hired with full-time or part-time permanent contracts.

“We are moving towards the closure of the associations – underlined Vito Albano – and this means the reduction of the 8-20 assistance points of reference that have been present on the territory for 15 years and the dismissal of staff. Furthermore, from the point of view of political planning, a common work experience is being eliminated on the threshold of a new contract, which is about to enter into force, which eliminates the figure of the general practitioner who works alone – it will be it is mandatory to work only in associative forms – and on the threshold of a PNRR that should give life to community houses, a step forward compared to the experience we have carried out to date. Instead of strengthening the structures, in short, so as to be ready to open the new structures foreseen by the reorganization of the territorial health system, here the nuclei are being reset with the result that we will be forced to start over. It’s really absurd. “

And it is even more absurd, we add, that the ASL 1 has not even deigned to justify the interruption of the takeovers. “We never got an official answer”, Albano denounced; “We spoke to the general manager last September, we wrote to him in December and January to report that the situation was out of control. But nothing. I was able to speak to each other only thanks to the intercession of the president of the Medical Association. Answers, however , have not arrived. In an extremely subtle way, we leave the matter unfinished so as not to take responsibility for having sunk the experience of the nuclei. Keep in mind that we have a consultation body that has not met for a year: we have not more interlocutors “, Albano’s words.

What then, the reasons are obviously of an economic nature: the ASL 1 has a hole in the accounts that makes your wrists tremble and, for this reason, it cuts itself on the medical materials that are now scarce in hospitals – and we have denounced this with various articles – we do not proceed with the new hiring of hospital staff and, on the local medicine front, the takeovers of general practitioners are stopped to cut these costs too. Other than the strengthening of territorial medicine.

An unsustainable situation.

“Let me be clear: the takeover would be at no cost for the ASL”, Guido Iapadre added; “It is clear that if you do not bring in new doctors, there is a saving for the company: the allowances provided for by the agreement on the establishment of nuclei to hire staff, to provide a wider hourly availability and extended services, are no longer valid. At a time when everything is about to change, with the next national general medicine agreement and above all with the plan for territorial medicine envisaged in the Pnrr – one day, this type of organization will be extended to all family doctors – saving now means only destroy the experiences that we have standing and that are anticipating the reform. Perhaps in the prediction of the ASL the stop to take over will last only a few months: in the meantime, however, we are creating a discomfort for citizens. There are two nuclei, we repeat, that are in extreme difficulty and could close in the next few days “.

From here, the appeal to political forces to take an interest in the affair; for our part, Albano promised, “the battle will continue to save these important territorial medicine centers”.

The appeal has already been answered by the vicar vice president of the Regional Council, Roberto Santangelo: “I wrote a note to the regional health councilor, Nicoletta Verì, for clarification on a problem that has been submitted to me by the category of general practitioners affiliated in the association forms falling within the province of L’Aquila. In fact, I was told that, despite the current legislation governing the forms of association envisaged for general practitioners and the relative economic treatment, the Associations of doctors falling within the province of L’Aquila alone, are not paid the economic allowances due “.

Being a problem limited to the province of L’Aquila only“I am sure it is an incorrect interpretation of the rule that is creating a condition of disparity and injustice within a precious and indispensable category such as that of doctors who, within these associated centers, guarantee healthcare coverage in H12 , ensuring availability and availability to users throughout the day. I am convinced that work tranquility must be re-established within the trade associations, avoiding disaffection and disaffection; I am equally convinced that the requalification work carried out from the governance of the L’Aquila ASL, it will shortly heal the discrepancy that has arisen, restoring a perfect balance between the law and its application. I therefore await an answer to the question from Councilor Verì; , I hope definitive, of the controversy in question “.