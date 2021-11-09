Assassin’s Creed, a free episode of the saga, and it’s a trilogy!

A Assassin’s Creed free never refuses, right? Especially when offers Ubisoft, allowing us to play one of the episodes of his luckiest saga.

The last episode, Valhalla, it turned out to be a good success all in all, proving that the saga still has something to say.

On the other hand, the most recent update is very rich, and the players of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla they will still have a lot to play in in the coming months.

For the more passionate there is also the Discovery Tour, the inevitable appointment with the saga that allows you to make a culture in the reference settings.

And even better when you can play for free a Assassin’s Creed, because it is not rare that Ubisoft presents an episode of the series.

Instead, get ready to make room on your PC for a chapter of the franchise, because Ubisoft gives you Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy.

It is, as you know, of a trilogy that includes spin-offs Chronicles set in China, Russia and India.

Sara redeemable for a limited time, but once downloaded it will be yours forever. All through Ubisoft Connect, the dedicated client for PC.

Here is the content of this promotion, available on the official website:

“Three Assassins, three journeys, one Creed. Live the adventures of three legendary Assassins and accompany them on a journey towards revenge, penance and redemption. You can download your free game at Ubisoft Connect PC from 10am on November 9th to 11am on November 12th (local time) and you can play it at any time! “

In short, hurry up because nothing is real and everything is lawful, but above all time flies and many other clichés.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla instead it will continue to update like never before, and Ubisoft has unveiled all the news for these last jokes of 2021.

An episode that is also proving to be a monetary success for Ubisoft, e which the publisher is very proud of.

Who knows how they will be Ubisoft games of the future, as the company is developing a new way to enter the much-hated microtransactions.