Atalanta, identified the people who threw objects at Reina | News

The club communicates this on its official website, they will be banned from Gewiss Stadium

“Atalanta BC announces that, following identification by the Bergamo Police Headquarters of the authors of the throwing objects on the occasion of the meeting Atalanta-Lazio, will take steps to ensure that the provisions of inhibition to the implant in the terms that will be defined by the competent Authorities. “Thus the Bergamo club, in a note on its official website, on the episode that saw the Biancoceleste goalkeeper as protagonist Pepe Reina, hit on the head by a coin in the final of the match at the Gewiss Stadium.

A clear stance that follows a few hours after the note published on Sunday in which the Orobic club stressed that “The uncivil gestures of a few cannot and must in no way cause harm to those who really care about Atalanta and Bergamo” . Said, done, the culprits will be banned from the Nerazzurri stadium.

See also



Football

Reina, the condemnation of Atalanta: “We will help find those responsible”

