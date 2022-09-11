Atempora, El Doncel and Jennifer Aniston’s nose | NewAlcarria

In six blocks the attentive visitor has at the exit an idea and a light of what this region was, epicenter of the diocese that awaits a new pastor with his soul in suspense, do not go to annex it to Alcalá, for example, because what cubes is the Runner.

Foams and velvet, an exhibition parades again in the cathedral of Sigüenza, level “Edades del Hombre”, with good outline and very worthy contributions. Two archangels, Courtois carving, welcome you at the door of the cloister and from then on everything is enjoyment in this long trawler of local and regional art so that the visitor adjusts his perception “between power and glory”, the title of this Atempora II. At the exit, one believes that the Segontia was more attentive to the latter, which is not bad but is usually impractical in the long run.

These exhibitions usually come “from the factory”, from the workshops of Toledo, capital of the viceroyalty, ignoring the work and days of so many high-ranking historians in whom this land is generous, who miss the simple grandeur of a Hospital apothecary of San Mateo (in Atempora I) or now that of the Seguntina university, for example, since the historian of the local, of the purest and gold when he acts in his square, tends to excellence and would have sewn the cloth other names and other essential works taking advantage of the fact that the Seguntina theme passes through the Henares only once.

In six blocks the attentive visitor has at the exit an idea and a light of what this region was, epicenter of the diocese that awaits a new pastor with his soul in suspense, do not go to annex it to Alcalá, for example, because what cubes is the runner. The diocese was much Sigüenza, from the buckles of the Visigoths’ belts and the previous bone flutes to the closure of the episcopal palace and surrounding areas, four days ago. In round numbers, two and a quarter millennia, whose exquisiteness is verified in Christs and virgins who are the pure artistic truth, without affectations, to whom nothing is left over and nothing is missing. Also in Jonas’s own whale, the clean and fresh cathedral that shines like never before, where one never ceases to marvel at the altar of Santa Librada with its mysterious ark and that of Don Fadrique, or the neatness of singular pieces -the Virgin of the Milk, the Ark of Mercy – which have been restored at the time and add to and ennoble the route as if one were walking through the best of the largest temples in Spain.

This prelude to what will come to be the celebration of the IX centenary of the reconquest of the city, which is expected to be great, is good for Sigüenza, since in the previous one there was even Bullfighting. Atempora II is a detail with the depopulated Spain here and the great ship that Ortega said is splendid inside and out because as soon as the sun goes down another one seems to come out from behind the Toril gate with its lighting at full throttle until it remove Cinderella.

Travelers are arriving who already saw the first one before the pandemic, and others who join the brotherhood of the taste for things well done and pay homage as if they were sailing in a Venetian gondola among the incense, such that this Atempora II that allows with the same ticket to look at the chapel of San Juan and Santa Catalina and nail in front of a Doncel of a book of many things where it seems to be written what is happening, perhaps also that the dioceses are as ephemeral as time, power and to glory, sic transit. And one never ceases to marvel at the beautiful anonymous sculpture -for now- that wears the same nose as Jennifer Aniston.