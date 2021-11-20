Atp finals, Medvedev beats Ruddu and goes to the final in Turin

There was little doubt that it could have been otherwise. Daniil Medvedev exceeds Casper Ruud and earn the final of Nitto Atp Finals with the chance to repeat the success of 2020 at the O2 Arena. Daniil, who beat Sinner in the last match of the group after a hard-fought tie break in the third, also overtook the Norwegian who is now 3-0 down in the previous rounds. Daniil proceeds quickly in his winning streak at the Finals, which is now at nine wins. The US Open champion has not lost a game at the Masters since his debut in 2019. The 2020 edition, in fact, won it unbeaten and in this year’s group he has not lost any games in the group, like Djokovic. “Casper is very strong, he improved a lot on the fast, and it was a good test against him. I’m happy with how I played.”