Atp finals, Medvedev beats Ruddu and goes to the final in Turin
Two sets are enough for the number 2 in the world who overcomes the Norwegian 6-4 6-2 and aims for an encore. Wait for the winner between the # 1 and the German
There was little doubt that it could have been otherwise. Daniil Medvedev exceeds Casper Ruud and earn the final of Nitto Atp Finals with the chance to repeat the success of 2020 at the O2 Arena. Daniil, who beat Sinner in the last match of the group after a hard-fought tie break in the third, also overtook the Norwegian who is now 3-0 down in the previous rounds. Daniil proceeds quickly in his winning streak at the Finals, which is now at nine wins. The US Open champion has not lost a game at the Masters since his debut in 2019. The 2020 edition, in fact, won it unbeaten and in this year’s group he has not lost any games in the group, like Djokovic. “Casper is very strong, he improved a lot on the fast, and it was a good test against him. I’m happy with how I played.”
The match
First set that starts with a break of the number two in the world in the third game. Ruud manages to resist Daniil’s attacks and in the fifth game he saves a break point that would have been definitive. However, it is the Russian who earns the first set, this time without yawning or controversy with the audience. Second set that slips away quickly into the hands of Casper Ruud, probably tired from the long battle yesterday afternoon in the third set against Rublev. Break at the 5th and 7th game and match that ends 6-4 6-2 in 1 hour and 20 minutes.
This evening
Medvedev is waiting for his rival who will come out of tonight’s match at 9pm in the big match between world number 1 Novak Djokovic and Sascha Zverev, who meet for the fifth time this year.
November 20, 2021 (change November 20, 2021 | 15:46)
