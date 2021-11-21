Attack in Jerusalem: an Israeli killed, the attacker killed. Hamas: heroic attack – World

A gun attack took place in the Old City of Jerusalem where an Israeli civilian (not an agent as it was initially learned) was killed. The attacker is a Palestinian from Hamas. The second victim – who is serious – is also a civilian, while the other two (lightly) injured in the attack are police officers. The victim’s name has not yet been disclosed. The attack took place around 9 am (local time) near one of the entrances to the Esplanade of the Mosques (the Temple Mount for Jews), which was then closed by the police. At the moment the police have ruled out that there was a second bomber as reported at first. The weapon used during the attack – added the police – is a Beretta M12 machine gun and not a Gustav rifle.

The perpetrator of today’s attack on Jerusalem “he was a Hamas follower” Israeli Minister for Internal Security Omer Bar-Lev told reporters. He was apparently particularly active in a movement in support of the al-Aqsa mosque. The man was identified as Fadi Abu Shedam, 42, a native of the Shuafath refugee camp (East Jerusalem). The media reports that a Gustav automatic rifle and a knife were found next to the body.

This is the second attack in a few days in the Old City: on November 17 a 16-year-old Palestinian hit two officers and was then killed by the reaction of the security forces.

The armed attack is “a heroic gesture”: said Hazem Qassem a spokesman for Hamas. “Our Holy City – he added – will continue the struggle until the occupier is expelled”. Similar support has also come from Islamic Jihad according to which at the roots of this attack – the second in recent days – there are “the multiplication of terrorist episodes by Israeli settlers and soldiers in the West Bank and the demolition of Palestinian houses in Jerusalem. “.

“There was a severe gunshot attack in Jerusalem. One person died and 3 others were injured,” he said. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the opening of the government session in Jerusalem, underlining that “there was a prompt response” from the security forces who “neutralized the terrorist”. Bennett, after recalling that today is the second attack in the city, added that he had given instructions to “raise the state of alarm to prevent further attacks”. Then, referring to the recent British decision to also outlaw the political arm of Hamas and not only the military one, he observed that “the idea of ​​how a terrorist organization works is beginning to filter through all of Europe”. “There are no rockets or terrorism – he denounced – without a political container, even for fundraising and instigation. For this I thank my friend Boris Johnson”.