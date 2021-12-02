Awkwafina joins Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in “Renfield”: a new horror comedy about Count Dracula

Deadline reports that Awkwafina joined Nicholas Hoult And Nicolas Cage in the cast of Renfield, the next horror comedy of the director Chris McKay, which promises to be a mix of laughter and blood, centered around the infamous relationship Count Dracula with his servant, which is called Renfield.

It is not yet known what role the famous American comedian and actress, we only know who the protagonist will be Nicholas Hoult as henchman Renfield while the other Nic, Cage, will step into the shoes of Dracula.

Nicholas Hoult – getty images

Renfield’s character originates in the famous novel Dracula by Bram Stoker of 1897, is told as a patient detained in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded that this will lead to immortality. However, these are not manias, Renfield is simply under the influence of a certain Count Dracula who establishes a relationship of co-dependence with him, which in our days we can also define as a hyperbolic version of “toxic work environment”. In fact, Dracula gives him insects and mice to eat, deluding him that he will have eternal life in exchange.

Nicolas Cage – getty images

It is not clear how much the script of the film will be based on the original story, the details of the plot are kept secret for now, but THR reports that the project is described as a “modern adventure story with comic tones“.

No period costumes, therefore, the only certain thing is that the film is set in the present.

Chris McKay, the director of all Lego Movie and a lot of other crazy movies, he will direct and produce Renfield, From one script by Ryan Ridley, the one who writes the famous cosmic horror animated series Rick and Morty.

Awkwafina in “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens“aired on Comedy Central (Sky 129) and streaming on NOW every Wednesday at 11pm – Comedy Central

The addition of Awkwafina to the cast is guaranteed to laugh and if you want to discover the comedic talent of the 33-year-old, we remind you that on Comedy Central (Sky 129) and streaming on NOW goes on the air Awkwafina is Nora from Queens every Wednesday at 11pm.

ph. getty images