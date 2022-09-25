“Babylon”: Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and more stars in the first look at the new Damien Chazelle

The fiction, inspired by real stars, recounts the birth of the Golden Age of American cinema. (Paramount Pictures)

after the musical La La Landthe French-American director Damian Chazelle takes us back to the year 1920 Hollywood with his new project titled Babylon. Los Angeles is becoming a high-profile city and the film industry is making its way to give rise to the Golden age of American cinema. The film references black-and-white films, photographs, and costumes of the time to offer a portrait of what life was like for actors back then.

The first look at what’s new from Chazelle reveals margot robbie in the role of Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actress; Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad; Y Diego Calva in the role of another rookie named Manny Torres. The rest of the cast is made up of Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart, among others. All the characters are fictitious, but they are inspired by great movie stars.

Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad. (Paramount Pictures)

Tobey Maguire as James McKay. (Paramount Pictures)

behind the characters Babylon

John GilbertClark Gable Y Douglas Fairbanks were important in creating Pitt’s role in Babylonas explained by the Oscar-winning filmmaker to the magazine Vanity Fair. “She’s getting to a point in her life in his career where he starts to look back and starts to wonder what’s ahead,” she detailed. On the other hand, for LaRoy (Robbie’s fictional peer), it was essential to take artists such as Clara Bow, Jeanne Eagels, Joan Crawford Y Alma Rubens.

“Margot as a person has this, it’s a very Australian kind of thing, a kind of reckless, bold, hungry edge that I was really able to tap into and do a lot of really fun things with her,” he said. Damian Chazelle. As recalled, margot robbie previously played Sharon Tate in once upon a time in hollywoodthe Quentin Tarantino film in which he co-starred with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy. (Paramount Pictures)

Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad, and Diego Calva as Manny Torres. (Paramount Pictures)

Diego Calva as Manny Torres, and Jean Smart as Elinor St. John. (Paramount Pictures)

In the case of the Latin actor Diego Calvahis role as Manny Torres serves an outside element to Hollywood, because he is a Mexican immigrant who represents the public itself. About the actor, the director expressed that “he was going through a similar experience to the character, of just stumbling into a larger than life campus and saying, ‘What the hell is going on?'”

In that same interview, Chazelle confessed that Babylon it is the most ambitious production of his entire professional career behind the scenes, mainly because of everything that it took to make his vision a reality: “It was definitely the most difficult thing I have ever done. Just the logistics, the number of characters, the scale of the settings, the length of time that the film shows, it all conspired to make it particularly challenging, but it was a challenge that was very exciting to take on.”

Lukas Haas as George Munn, and Diego Calva as Manny Torres. (Paramount Pictures)

Li Jun Li as Lady Fay Zhu (Paramount Pictures)

Jovan Adepo as Sidney Palmer. (Paramount Pictures)

Babylondistributed by Paramount Pictureswill hit theaters in the US on December 25.

