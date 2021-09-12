«Back on set? Never say never”

Cameron Diaz

The actress does not rule out a return to acting, especially in view of a reunion with best friend Drew Barrymore.

Happiness is contagious », she retired from Hollywood to devote herself to the family, which expanded with the arrival of little Raddix, 1 year old. But, after a long absence, the actress does not rule out a return to the set, especially if it were to be a reunion with her best friend Drew Barrymore, co-star at the time of “Charlie’s Angels”.

“I always say ‘never say never’ … and then the opportunity never presented itself to go back to doing something together,” confided Diaz during The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I’m happy people are pushing for a reunion… we can do whatever we want as long as we’re together!” Cameron told Drew.

“I can’t wait to grow old with you and enjoy the rest of our lives together, because truly one of the great joys of my life is our friendship,” she added excitedly.

Drew replied, “I have a lifetime to spend with you … you made me a better person and you saw me in all my versions: ugly, beautiful, defeated … that’s life.”

“Even when it ended with a man, it was fine because you were there and I can’t wait to grow old with you too!”

Drew and Cameron, along with Lucy Liu, starred in “Charlie’s Angels” in 2000 and the sequel “Charlie’s Angels – More Than Ever” in 2003.

