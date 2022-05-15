Bad Bunny and Mora party in Santurce

The clientele of the El Nie Bar business, in Trastalleres de Santurce, had a tremendous surprise during the early hours of yesterday when exponents of urban music entered its doors bad bunny Y Blackberry.

Both Puerto Ricans, who worked on the production of the song “A summer without you” and which appears on the most recent album of the same name, They were seen interacting with the public in various videos posted on social media. In other videos, Bad Bunny is seen, along with his sentimental partner Gabriela Berlingeri.

In fact, Benito Martínez Ocasio got up on the stage where a disc jockey was and took a microphone in his hand, while his most recent hit, “Después de la playa”, an urban merengue, was playing. Immediately afterwards, he is seen walking through the public, who try to greet him.

Likewise, both Mora and Bad Bunny greet the public from some stairs that lead to a private room on the second floor.

Gabriel Mora Quintero, known as Mora, is a music producer and singer who is making his way in the world of urban music and who has gained great momentum in recent months, especially after the premiere of his most recent album “Microdosis”, which includes the song “Tus Lágrimas”, which he sings together with the Panamanian Sech, and which has been very well received. This Bayamón-born Puerto Rican gained recognition after appearing alongside Bad Bunny on the song “Una vez” from the 2020 album “YHLQMDLG.”

For his part, Bad Bunny continues with the promotion of the album “A summer without you”, which premiered about two weeks ago

Recently, it was announced through a press release that Bad Bunny had twelve nominations for the Premios Tu Música Urbano, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year for “Yonaguni”, as well as Concert/Tour of the Year for “ The Last Tour of the World” and Best Social Artist, among others. The ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on Telemundo on Thursday, June 23 from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

Yesterday Saturday and today Sunday, the urban artist established a kiosk on Alambique beach in Isla Verde with the intention of giving ice creams to his fans in response to the support for his new production “A summer without you.”

The new record material of the multi-platinum international singer was placed in the first position of the most listened to album on Spotify in less than 48 hours.

The Puerto Rican named Benito Martínez Ocasio, winner of multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, managed in minutes with the song “Moscow Mule” to enter the “Top 10” of Apple Music in the United States. In fact, it is the fastest Latin song that has managed to position itself in today’s hits on Apple Music.

After having successfully completed the “The Last Tour of the World” tour, from which Bad Bunny is estimated to have earned $2.7 million per concert, and after being certified as the most listened to artist on the Spotify platform, the artist currently continues to prepare for embark on their new world stadium tour “World Hottest Tour 2022″ which will kick off in Orlando, Florida on August 5. Tickets for the tour are available through https://worldshottesttour.com.