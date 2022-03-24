Bad Bunny warns that he will release new music

Bad Bunny yesterday made a pre-recorded appearance on the Instagram network to warn that he will soon release new music. The exact moment is not clear, but it is the promise that the artist made since last January, when through another video he left his girlfriend, the model Gabriela Berlingeri, accompanied by the actor Mario Casas, while he retired to create new music .

The same three protagonists appear in the new promotion: Bad Bunny, Gabriela Berlingeri and Mario Casas. This time the scene is divided between a “Bad Rabbit” lying in a hammock with a beach in the background and a Gabriela Berlingeri playing frisbee on another beach with Mario Casas.

She calls her girlfriend to tell him how much she misses him and ask when she sees him, to which he replies, “I’ll see you right now.” Immediately afterwards, the world-famous performer gives instructions to the band that accompanies him in the beachy scene: “Play that”.

18 hours after the announcement post was published, it exceeded 3,600,000 views on Instagram, with thousands asking him to move forward with the new. Many others wanted to be in the place of the bride.

This series of promotions coincided in January with the announcement of the artist’s next tour, “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour”, which will begin on August 5 at Camping World Stadium in the city of Orlando, Florida.

The tour It will be presented in the most important stadiums in the United States and Latin America with the support of Live Nation and CMN in the United States. Followed by Orlando, it will continue its tour through cities such as Miami, New York, Los Angeles and more, before heading to Latin America in October.