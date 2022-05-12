Bad news for Fast and Furious fans, Justin Lin leaves the filming of the tenth opus of the saga

As fans eagerly await the 10and opus of the Fast and Furious saga, there is only bad news that falls for the moment. A figure from the project slams the door.

Ever since Vin Diesel announced the start of production on Fast and Furious Season 10, all fans have been ecstatic. But there are so many things going on behind the scenes that are holding up the schedule. At the latest news, we learn that Justin Lin is leaving the project.

The reasons for Lin’s departure

Series director Justin Lin has thrown in the towel and is leaving the Fast and Furious franchise. According to New York Daily News this departure occurred following a disagreement with Vin Diesel. The Hollywood Report goes a little far in the reasons.

According to this media, Lin’s decision is motivated by a disagreement on the scenario of the new opus with Diesel. For the director, the script was finished. What Diesel and Universal dispute.

The tension escalates when Diesel shows up on April 23 with additional notes. Lively verbal exchanges ensued which ended in a separation. In an official statement, he announces his departure.

He seems to have had enough of the franchise star’s lack of professionalism. “Diesel arrives late on set. He doesn’t know his lines and he shows himself out of shape.” reveals a source close to the director.

After Lin’s departure, the production of Fast X was suspended, which generated a colossal loss of money for Universal, which hastened to find a replacement for Justin Lin.

It was Louis Leterrier who was finally found to take over the production of the series. This isn’t the first time a team member has fallen out with Vin Diesel. In 2017, Dwayne Johnson (the rock) announced that he would not return to the series following a disagreement with Diesel.

Fast and Furious, season 10: what could happen?

Season 9 ended on a high note. Everyone was gathered at Dom’s. A calm arises and we see Deckard Shaw who could well make a comeback in this 10and opus. Little information has leaked on the plot, but we can already have an idea about the epilogue of the series which will say goodbye at the end of season 11.

According to Justin Lin who directed 5 chapters of this saga, the end is an open secret. “It’s a conversation we’ve had for a long time. I can therefore say “yes”, in broad outline. And in particular because the 9 marks the beginning of a trilogy…”, he reveals.

Certainly, the filming is not yet finished, but we already know the date on which we can discover this 10and part of Fast and Furious. Universal Pictures has announced that the new installment will be available on May 19, 2023.

The casting

In Season 10, several regular cast members will be back. Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Tej Parker) as well as Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto) were all to be present.

In view of the last feature film of season 9, Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw) should also make his return as well as Sung Kan (Han Lue). We could also see in this 10and pane Brie Larson, the character of Captain Marvel. On his twitter account, Vin Diesel announced last April the presence of the American actress without specifying the role she could play.