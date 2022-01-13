BAFTA 2022: longlists announced

The British Academy Film Awards announced the longlists with the fifteen “semifinalists” outgoing from the first round of voting. The final candidates for each category of the BAFTA 2022 will be five e will be unveiled on February 3, after a new round of evaluation.

BAFTA Film Committee Chair Anna Higgs said: “We are delighted to announce this year’s longlist: such an exciting range of films, diverse genres and incredible performances that are recognized is a true testament to the strength, ingenuity and resilience of our crews, talents and directors.”.

But what are the films that have distinguished themselves at the moment, conquering the greatest number of ‘appearances’ in the various categories? The highest number of mentions went to West Side Story and Don’t Look Up, who have conquered as many as 15; still Belfast and Dog Power with 14. Also good for It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, present in five categories: direction, original screenplay, editing, casting, foreign film.

BAFTA 2022: the longlists

BEST FILM

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

TAIL

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

A winning family – King Richard

The dark daughter

House of Gucci

Licorice Pizza

No Time To Die

The power of the dog

The French Dispatch

The Tragedy of Macbeth

tick tick… BOOM!

West Side Story

BEST DIRECTION

After Love

Belfast

TAIL

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dunes

It was the hand of God

A winning family – King Richard

The dark daughter

First Cow

Happening

Licorice Pizza

Passing

Petite Maman

The power of the dog

The Souvenir Part II

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Titane

West Side Story

Zola

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed – Encounter

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – The swan song

Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos

Daniel Craig – No Time To Die

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Adam Driver – House of Gucci

Andrew Garfield – tick tick… BOOM!

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon

Will Smith – A winning family – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The dark daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Emilia Jones – TAIL

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Frances McDormand – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Renate Reinsve – The worst person in the world

Claire Rushbrook – Ali & Ava

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Casting and supporting actors

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

David Alvarez – West Side Story

Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza

Benicio del Toro – The French Dispatch

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Andrew Garfield – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Troy Kotsur – TAIL

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Al Pacino – House of Gucci

Jesse Plemons – The power of the dog

Mark Rylance – Don’t Look Up

JK Simmons – Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up

Jessie Buckley – The dark daughter

Ana de Armas – No Time To Die

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis – A winning family – King Richard

Kathryn Hunter – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Rita Moreno – West Side Story

Ruth Negga – Passing

Vinette Robinson – Boiling Point

Meryl Streep – Don’t Look Up

Anya Taylor-Joy – Last night in Soho

CASTING

After Love

Belfast

Boiling Point

TAIL

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

It was the hand of God

A winning family – King Richard

The dark daughter

House of Gucci

Licorice Pizza

Passing

The power of the dog

tick tick… BOOM!

West Side Story

BEST BRITISH FILM

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Benediction

Boiling Point

The Color Room

Cruella

Cyrano

The Duke

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

The King’s Man

Mothering Sunday

Munich- The Edge of War

No Time To Die

Operation Mincemeat

Passing

Spencer

Last night in Soho

BAFTA 2022: from script to editing

BEST NON ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

TAIL

Cyrano

Drive My Car

Dunes

The dark daughter

House of Gucci

The Last Duel

No Time To Die

Tammy Faye’s eyes

Passing

The power of the dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight

tick tick… BOOM!

West Side Story

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

After Love

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

C’mon C’mon

The card collector

Don’t Look Up

The Duke

It was the hand of God

A winning family – King Richard

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza

Madres Parallelas

The worst person in the world

Petite Maman

Last night in Soho

BETTER ASSEMBLY

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

It was the hand of God

The dark daughter

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

Licorice Pizza

No Time To Die

The power of the dog

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

tick tick… BOOM!

Titane

Last night in Soho

West Side Story

Photography and costumes

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

Belfast

C’mon C’mon

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

The Last Duel

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The power of the dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Last night in Soho

West Side Story

BEST SCENOGRAPHY

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Cruella

Cyrano

Dunes

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

The Last Duel

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The power of the dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

BEST COSTUMES

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Cruella

Cyrano

Dunes

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

Tammy Faye’s eyes

The power of the dog

Spencer

Last night in Soho

West Side Story

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLES

Being The Ricardos

Cruella

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

The King’s Man

The Last Duel

No Time To Die

Tammy Faye’s eyes

The prince is looking for a son

Last night in Soho

West Side Story

BAFTA 2022: The nominees for sound

BEST SOUNDTRACK

Being The Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

A winning family – King Richard

The French Dispatch

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

The Lost Daughter

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The power of the dog

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight

Spencer

Last night in Soho

BETTER SOUND

A Quiet Place Part II

Belfast

TAIL

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

The French Dispatch

Ghostbusters: Legacy

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

The power of the dog

tick tick… BOOM!

Last night in Soho

West Side Story

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Black Widow

Cruella

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

Eternals

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The King’s Man

Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

The Suicide Squad

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Last night in Soho

BEST FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Drive My Car

A hero

It was the hand of God

Flee

I’m Your Man

Lamb

Madres paralelas

Les Olympiades

The worst person in the world

Petite Maman

The most beautiful boy in the world

Riders of Justice

Unfortunate sex and porn madness

Compartment n. 6

Titane

BAFTA 2022: documentaries and animation

BEST DOCUMENTARY

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

Becoming Cousteau

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Cow

Flee

JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story

The Lost Leonardo

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

The Real Charlie Chaplin

The Rescue

The Sparks Brothers

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Tina

The Velvet Underground

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the last dragon

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Sing 2

BEST BRITISH ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed The Pigeons

A Film About A Pudding

Homebird

Night of the Living Dread

Robin Robin

BEST BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Black Cop

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee

Femme

The Palace

Play It Safe

Rough

Roy

Stuffed

Punch-Drunk

The Tunnel