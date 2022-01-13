BAFTA 2022: longlists announced
The British Academy Film Awards announced the longlists with the fifteen “semifinalists” outgoing from the first round of voting. The final candidates for each category of the BAFTA 2022 will be five e will be unveiled on February 3, after a new round of evaluation.
BAFTA Film Committee Chair Anna Higgs said: “We are delighted to announce this year’s longlist: such an exciting range of films, diverse genres and incredible performances that are recognized is a true testament to the strength, ingenuity and resilience of our crews, talents and directors.”.
But what are the films that have distinguished themselves at the moment, conquering the greatest number of ‘appearances’ in the various categories? The highest number of mentions went to West Side Story and Don’t Look Up, who have conquered as many as 15; still Belfast and Dog Power with 14. Also good for It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, present in five categories: direction, original screenplay, editing, casting, foreign film.
BAFTA 2022: the longlists
BEST FILM
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
TAIL
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
A winning family – King Richard
The dark daughter
House of Gucci
Licorice Pizza
No Time To Die
The power of the dog
The French Dispatch
The Tragedy of Macbeth
tick tick… BOOM!
West Side Story
BEST DIRECTION
After Love
Belfast
TAIL
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dunes
It was the hand of God
A winning family – King Richard
The dark daughter
First Cow
Happening
Licorice Pizza
Passing
Petite Maman
The power of the dog
The Souvenir Part II
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Titane
West Side Story
Zola
BEST ACTOR
Riz Ahmed – Encounter
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – The swan song
Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
Daniel Craig – No Time To Die
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Adam Driver – House of Gucci
Andrew Garfield – tick tick… BOOM!
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon
Will Smith – A winning family – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The dark daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Emilia Jones – TAIL
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Frances McDormand – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Renate Reinsve – The worst person in the world
Claire Rushbrook – Ali & Ava
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Casting and supporting actors
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
David Alvarez – West Side Story
Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza
Benicio del Toro – The French Dispatch
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Andrew Garfield – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Troy Kotsur – TAIL
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Al Pacino – House of Gucci
Jesse Plemons – The power of the dog
Mark Rylance – Don’t Look Up
JK Simmons – Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up
Jessie Buckley – The dark daughter
Ana de Armas – No Time To Die
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis – A winning family – King Richard
Kathryn Hunter – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Rita Moreno – West Side Story
Ruth Negga – Passing
Vinette Robinson – Boiling Point
Meryl Streep – Don’t Look Up
Anya Taylor-Joy – Last night in Soho
CASTING
After Love
Belfast
Boiling Point
TAIL
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
It was the hand of God
A winning family – King Richard
The dark daughter
House of Gucci
Licorice Pizza
Passing
The power of the dog
tick tick… BOOM!
West Side Story
BEST BRITISH FILM
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Benediction
Boiling Point
The Color Room
Cruella
Cyrano
The Duke
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
The King’s Man
Mothering Sunday
Munich- The Edge of War
No Time To Die
Operation Mincemeat
Passing
Spencer
Last night in Soho
BAFTA 2022: from script to editing
BEST NON ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
TAIL
Cyrano
Drive My Car
Dunes
The dark daughter
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
No Time To Die
Tammy Faye’s eyes
Passing
The power of the dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
tick tick… BOOM!
West Side Story
BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT
After Love
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
C’mon C’mon
The card collector
Don’t Look Up
The Duke
It was the hand of God
A winning family – King Richard
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza
Madres Parallelas
The worst person in the world
Petite Maman
Last night in Soho
BETTER ASSEMBLY
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
It was the hand of God
The dark daughter
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
Licorice Pizza
No Time To Die
The power of the dog
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
tick tick… BOOM!
Titane
Last night in Soho
West Side Story
Photography and costumes
BEST PHOTOGRAPHY
Belfast
C’mon C’mon
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The power of the dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Last night in Soho
West Side Story
BEST SCENOGRAPHY
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Cruella
Cyrano
Dunes
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The power of the dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
BEST COSTUMES
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Cruella
Cyrano
Dunes
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
Tammy Faye’s eyes
The power of the dog
Spencer
Last night in Soho
West Side Story
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLES
Being The Ricardos
Cruella
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The King’s Man
The Last Duel
No Time To Die
Tammy Faye’s eyes
The prince is looking for a son
Last night in Soho
West Side Story
BAFTA 2022: The nominees for sound
BEST SOUNDTRACK
Being The Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
A winning family – King Richard
The French Dispatch
The Harder They Fall
The Last Duel
The Lost Daughter
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The power of the dog
Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
Spencer
Last night in Soho
BETTER SOUND
A Quiet Place Part II
Belfast
TAIL
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
The French Dispatch
Ghostbusters: Legacy
The Harder They Fall
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
The power of the dog
tick tick… BOOM!
Last night in Soho
West Side Story
BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
Black Widow
Cruella
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
Eternals
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The King’s Man
Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
The Suicide Squad
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Last night in Soho
BEST FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Drive My Car
A hero
It was the hand of God
Flee
I’m Your Man
Lamb
Madres paralelas
Les Olympiades
The worst person in the world
Petite Maman
The most beautiful boy in the world
Riders of Justice
Unfortunate sex and porn madness
Compartment n. 6
Titane
BAFTA 2022: documentaries and animation
BEST DOCUMENTARY
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
Becoming Cousteau
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
Cow
Flee
JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass
Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story
The Lost Leonardo
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
The Real Charlie Chaplin
The Rescue
The Sparks Brothers
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Tina
The Velvet Underground
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the last dragon
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Sing 2
BEST BRITISH ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed The Pigeons
A Film About A Pudding
Homebird
Night of the Living Dread
Robin Robin
BEST BRITISH SHORT FILM
The Black Cop
Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee
Femme
The Palace
Play It Safe
Rough
Roy
Stuffed
Punch-Drunk
The Tunnel