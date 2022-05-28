BAFTA Awards 2022: The best looks from the red carpet

Lady Gaga was the tallest in 15cm heels, while Emma Watson dazzled in a tulle dress.

It’s an eventful weekend for the entertainment industry, with celebrities arriving at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica and the 2022 BAFTAs in London. Held at the Royal Albert Hall, the 75th BAFTAs saw stars in their best looks on the red carpet.

Lady gaga stood tall in 6-inch heels and wore an elegant green dress from Ralph Lauren. Emma Watson opted for a black and white halter neck dress with a tulle train, while Millie Bobby Brown opted for an all-black Louis Vuitton piece. Naomi Campbell kept it simple yet elegant in a velvet dress from Burberry, and Ariana DeBose made an impact in a vibrant yellow design by Oscar de la Renta. On the other hand, Simone Ashley wore a pink Valentino dress and Adwoah Aboah an elegant Saint Laurent with long braids. Other best dressed celebrities of the night include Lucy Boynton, Sienna Miller, Florence Pugh and more.