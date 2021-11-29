Ballon d’Or, the LIVE final standings | News
The waiting for the assignment of the Ballon d’Or 2021. Waiting for the award ceremony, France Football began to reveal the ranking starting from the bottom. Contending for the coveted trophy 30 among the best footballers on the planet, even if the big favorites are Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho.
THE RANKING IN REAL TIME
29) Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea; Luka Modric, Real Madrid (ex aequo)
26) Nicolò Barella, Inter; Ruben Dias, Manchester City; Gerard Moreno, Villarreal (ex aequo)
25) Phil Foden, Manchester City
24) Pedri, Barcelona
23) Harry Kane, Tottenham
21) Lautaro Martinez, Inter; Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United (ex aequo)
20) Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City
19) Mason Mount, Chelsea
18) Simon Kjaer, Milan
17) Luis Suarez, Atletico Madrid
16) Neymar, Paris Saint Germain
15) Raheem Sterling, Manchester City
14) Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus
13) Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus
12) Romelu Lukaku, Inter / Chelsea
11) Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund
10) Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan / Psg
9) Kylian Mbappé, Psg
8) Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
7) Mohamed Salah, Liverpool
6) Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus / Manchester United
5) Ngolo Kanté, Chelsea
4) Karim Benzema, Real Madrid
3) Jorginho, Chelsea
KOPA TROPHY, PEDRI WINS
AND Pedri from Barcelona the winner of the Kopa trophy, reserved for the best Under 21. Also on the podium Bellingham of Dortmund and Musiala of Bayern Munich. Rounding out the top 10 are Mendes (Psg), Greenwood (Manchester United), Saka (Arsenal), Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Gravenberch (Ajax), Doku (Rennes) and Reyna (Dortmund).
FORWARD OF THE YEAR, LEWANDOWSKI WINS
AND Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich the winner of the Forward of the Year award, new to France Football of 2021.
FEMALE BALLOON GOLD, PUTELLAS WINS
AND Alexia Putellas Barcelona is the winner of the 2021 women’s Ballon d’Or. The blaugrana player beats teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, who completes the podium. In the top 10 also Miedema of Arsenal, Martens of Barcelona, Sinclair of Thorns, Harder of Chelsea, Lawrence of PSG, Fleming and Kirby of Chelsea.
YASHIN TROPHY, DONNARUMMA TRIUMPH
AND Gianluigi Donnarumma the winner of the second edition of the Yashin trophy for the best goalkeeper of the year. The goalkeeper of the European champion Italy collects the legacy of Alisson, who had won it in 2019, the year in which the trophy was established. Behind Gigio are Mendy of Chelsea and Oblak of Atletico Madrid, followed by Ederson (Manchester City), Neuer (Bayern Munich), Martinez (Aston Villa), Schmeichel (Leicester), Courtois (Real Madrid), Navas (Psg) and Handanovic (Inter Milan).