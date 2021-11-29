Ballon d’Or, the LIVE final standings | News

The waiting for the assignment of the Ballon d’Or 2021. Waiting for the award ceremony, France Football began to reveal the ranking starting from the bottom. Contending for the coveted trophy 30 among the best footballers on the planet, even if the big favorites are Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho.

THE RANKING IN REAL TIME

29) Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea; Luka Modric, Real Madrid (ex aequo)

26) Nicolò Barella, Inter; Ruben Dias, Manchester City; Gerard Moreno, Villarreal (ex aequo)

25) Phil Foden, Manchester City

24) Pedri, Barcelona

23) Harry Kane, Tottenham

21) Lautaro Martinez, Inter; Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United (ex aequo)

20) Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City

19) Mason Mount, Chelsea

18) Simon Kjaer, Milan

17) Luis Suarez, Atletico Madrid

16) Neymar, Paris Saint Germain

15) Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

14) Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus

13) Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus

12) Romelu Lukaku, Inter / Chelsea

11) Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund

10) Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan / Psg

9) Kylian Mbappé, Psg

8) Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

7) Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

6) Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus / Manchester United

5) Ngolo Kanté, Chelsea

4) Karim Benzema, Real Madrid

3) Jorginho, Chelsea

KOPA TROPHY, PEDRI WINS

AND Pedri from Barcelona the winner of the Kopa trophy, reserved for the best Under 21. Also on the podium Bellingham of Dortmund and Musiala of Bayern Munich. Rounding out the top 10 are Mendes (Psg), Greenwood (Manchester United), Saka (Arsenal), Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Gravenberch (Ajax), Doku (Rennes) and Reyna (Dortmund).

FORWARD OF THE YEAR, LEWANDOWSKI WINS

AND Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich the winner of the Forward of the Year award, new to France Football of 2021.

FEMALE BALLOON GOLD, PUTELLAS WINS

AND Alexia Putellas Barcelona is the winner of the 2021 women’s Ballon d’Or. The blaugrana player beats teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, who completes the podium. In the top 10 also Miedema of Arsenal, Martens of Barcelona, ​​Sinclair of Thorns, Harder of Chelsea, Lawrence of PSG, Fleming and Kirby of Chelsea.

YASHIN TROPHY, DONNARUMMA TRIUMPH

AND Gianluigi Donnarumma the winner of the second edition of the Yashin trophy for the best goalkeeper of the year. The goalkeeper of the European champion Italy collects the legacy of Alisson, who had won it in 2019, the year in which the trophy was established. Behind Gigio are Mendy of Chelsea and Oblak of Atletico Madrid, followed by Ederson (Manchester City), Neuer (Bayern Munich), Martinez (Aston Villa), Schmeichel (Leicester), Courtois (Real Madrid), Navas (Psg) and Handanovic (Inter Milan).