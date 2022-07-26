Bangs in trend: Meet the Chin Bangs and how they are worn

Some people love or hate bangs. And those who only hate it in summer. for those who approve all four seasonswe gather here a small update of the fringe cut in tendency to give in.

Like curtain bangs, long parted bangs are also called bangs chin bangs because it reaches up to the chin, which allows it to be easily taken care of even between dips in the sea and the pool. It is somewhat reminiscent of the butterfly cut, although it is not necessary, as in the case of the butterfly cut, to have more than one ‘step’ to achieve the three dimensional effect. It is rather a reinterpretation of the iconic cut of Pamela Anderson in her golden age of Baywatch, or of Brigitte Bardot in the best moment of her career.

Brigitte Bardot.Getty Images

What is Chin Bangs Bangs?

Where can this trend come from if not from TikTok? It arises from the desire of all those people who do not want to give up their bangs in summer but that, in this torrid heat, they don’t like the effect of their bangs stuck to their foreheads by sweat. The only stratagem to have bouncy, anti-heat bangs is the chin bang, a side swept bangs which has pushed the shorter and much more complicated curtain bangs into the background for the hot season (but don’t worry, it’ll be back in the Fall too).

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

How is the long and open bangs?

A fringe that, placed in a wavy style, follows the progression of the longer waves, creating a three-dimensional effect but remaining uniform to the cut. The fact that it’s a chin length bangs allows you to style it however you want, even up like the Olsen twins wore in the 90s. Dakota Johnson, Sienna Miller, Chrissy Teigen and Camila Cabello are crazy about this look. And it’s no wonder that they like it so much: among haircuts with bangs, this style frames the face very well, providing personality and balance, regardless of the length or texture of the hair, straight, wavy or curly.