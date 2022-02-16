Bank of Italy, Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit sell another 7.72% of the capital – Corriere.it

Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit accelerate the disposal of the shares of the Bank of Italy over the maximum ceiling of 5%. After selling 4,600 shares (just over 1.5% of the capital) in January, they sold others 5,790 each (1.93% of the share capital) to Cassa Forense, Enpam (doctors), Inarcassa (engineers and architects) and to the Cassa dei accountistiwhich all rose from 3% to 4.93%., In total, the sale to the four pension funds of the professionals involved 23,160 shares (7.72% of the capital).

The investment of Cassa Forense The board of directors of the four entities, which approved the operation in recent days, have increased their participation by seizing the opportunity provided for by the 2022 Budget Law which raised the “ceiling” of share capital from 3 to 5%. For the purchase of the 5,790 sharesat 25 thousand euros each, the social security institution paid 144.75 million euros. The other banks paid the same, for a total income for the two banks of 579 million. In a note Cassa Forense recalls that he has already received from the stake held in via Nazionale dividends for a total amount of over 60 million, thanks to an annual yield of 4.5%. The shares of the capital of via Nazionale, adds the note, are similar, due to their riskiness, to the acquisition of the Italian public debt instruments. The investment, explains the Cassa, responds to a twofold criterion: on the one hand to continue with the action in support of the real economy of the country, on the other to work in the interest of financial sustainability of the institution to guarantee the future social security of the category.



The shares sold in January In January, the 4,600 shares sold by Intesa and Unicredit, again at 25 thousand euros each, had gone to Credito Sportivo, Popolare di Puglia and Basilicata, Banca Ifis, Mps Foundation, Vivibanca and Banca del Piemonte. In detail, Intesa Sanpaolo had sold 3,066 shares (just over 1% of the share capital), down from 14.78% at the end of 2021 to 13.76%, with a collection of 77.4 million, while Unicredit sold 1,534 ( about half a percentage point), reducing the stake from 7.39% to 6.87%. The four crates asked 6 thousand shares (equal to 2% of the capital), to reach 5%, but there was an excess of demand with respect to the offer with the consequence that it was necessary to proceed with an allotment between the social security institutions. When the reform began, the two banks had respectively 40.7% and 19.1% of the capital and a year ago they were still at 16.8% and 7.38%. Now, with the last sale to Cassa forense, the overall excess capital, therefore destined for sale, should have been reduced to less than 3% of the capital, below 9,000 shares.

The amendment of the Statute on March 31st Intesa and Unicredit will therefore continue to sell the shares over 5% that commit capital, without producing income in terms of dividends. The Bank of Italy has already called the Shareholders’ Meeting for the modification of the Articles of Association for 31 March necessary to take into account the reform passed with the latest budget law on raising the maximum ceiling. Initially, Generali was also expected to sell shares, but at the beginning of 2021 it dropped below the 3% threshold, beyond which it had also risen following the Ina operation. The four speakers, with 4.93%, they became the third largest participant in the capital of the Bank of Italy, behind Intesa and Unicredit and ahead of Generali, which has 3% (9 thousand shares), together with Carige, Inps, Inail, Mutua of Bankitalia personnel and Cassa di Risparmio di Asti.

