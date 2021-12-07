Banksy sells one of his works to save Reading prison

With Christmas approaching, an unexpected gift did it Banksy and not leaving one of his works on the facade of some lucky tenant’s house. Or at least not only. In March 2021, the anonymous street artist created a stencil on the brick walls of the former prison in Reading, England, intervening on the debate concerning its reconversion: housing units, after sale to a real estate company, or an open cultural and artistic center to the public? Animated are the citizen movements who, united under the aegis of Save Reading Gaol, have taken to heart the fate of the prison which, abandoned since 2013, was put up for sale by the British government in 2019. Considered to be of historical interest – the building it has thus become a political symbol, even stronger after Banksy’s intervention. Among the illustrious inmates also Oscar Wilde, who was imprisoned there due to his relationship with Lord Alfred Douglas. There, during the period of internment, between 1895 and 1897, the great writer composed the famous poem Ballad of Reading Gaol.

The British cultural community has taken to heart the story of the prison, which has become one of the most significant places for the LGBT community, and many personalities have intervened in its defense, including Kenneth Branagh, Natalie Dormer, Judi Dench And Kate Winslet, supporting its re-functionalization as a cultural center. But until now adequate offers have not arrived and Banksy himself intervened to thwart the threat of a sale to private individuals, who offered to sell the stencil. According to an estimate, the work could be worth up to 10 million pounds, which would go to support the offer of the Reading Borough Council. Matt Rodda, a Labor MP from Reading East, told the BBC that Banksy’s commitment was “An incredible boost to the campaign to save the prison from investors.” “Banksy has been incredibly generous and this is the best Christmas present Reading could wish for,” continued Rodda. “I talked to Banksy and his team for a few months and was impressed with his commitment to saving the prison. He really sees the potential in this important historic building, which not only has connections to Oscar Wilde but is built on top of the site of the former Reading Abbey where King Henry I was buried. ‘

“Converting the place that destroyed Wilde into a haven for art is so perfect that we have to do it,” said Banksy. ‘I was very little interested in Reading until I got on a replacement bus for the rail service that passed the prison. It is rare to find an uninterrupted 500 meter long paintable surface in the middle of a city. I literally climbed into the passenger next to me for a closer look. I promised myself that I would paint the wall before I even knew what it was, but now I’m passionate about it. “

In March, the Borough Council presented a £ 2.6 million proposal, which was rejected by the Ministry of Justice. Now, Banksy’s intervention, which would be worth more than 10 million, could put everything back into play, even if the times for the offers have expired. “I hope the government will now listen to the opinions of the artistic community and consider the Council’s offer to help us transform the prison into an artistic center for our community and for the whole country,” added Rodda.