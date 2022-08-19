Entertainment

Barbie live action is waiting

Barbie, the favorite Mattel doll on the market returns to the screens but 100% in human and under the wing of Sony Pictures who decided to acquire the rights to the company to prepare a film that is a reference in principle and then passed into the hands of Warner Bros Pictures.

First of all, it is worth clarifying that several artists were called for the role but that for various reasons they have not been able to specify the long-awaited character of the children’s field. Some of them who became known are Amy Schumer and then Anne Hathaway who began to recreate it but later abandoned it.

