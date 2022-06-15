‘Barbie’: The first image of Ryan Gosling as Ken in live-action

After Warner Bros revealed what Margot Robbie looks like as the protagonist of “Barbie”, this time it was Ryan Gosling’s turn as Ken.

Sporting platinum blonde hair with a jean vest and his toned body, the actor was all smiles and has received many approving comments such as Ken.

In this way, it is now known that the ‘live-action’ tape will hit theaters on July 21, 2023 “Barbie”whose cast, in addition to Margot Robbie, brings together stars such as Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Saoirse Ronan, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, among others.

The presence of Mackey, known for her role in the “Sex Education” series, has also produced great expectations among fans of Mattel’s most famous doll franchise, who are surely eagerly awaiting the release of the official trailer.

The first image of Ryan Gosling as Ken in “Barbie”

All about the new live-action “Barbie”

Australian actress Margot Robbie moves away from her remembered character of Harley-Quinn to play the most famous doll in the world: Barbie, a film that will hit the big screen in 2023.

In an interview for “Vogue” magazine, the “Suicide Squad” actress provided more details about this new film and confirmed that the director of this live-action will be directed by Greta Gerwig, director of “Little Women”.

“It comes with a ton of accessories! And many nostalgic connections. People listen to Barbie and think she knows what the movie is going to be. Then they hear that it is Greta Gerwig who writes and directs and they say ‘Well, maybe not…'”, commented the actress to the medium.

Although the names of the actors who will accompany Margot Robbie in “Barbie” are not known, it is known that the main plot remains the same: Barbie is expelled from Barbieland for not being perfect enough, which forces her to embark on an adventure In the real world.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 4×04 Is Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness the best Marvel movie?

Is Sam Raimi’s movie the best in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Elizabeth Olsen saved a script that had no salvation? In this episode we discuss the most cinephile references to the latest Doctor Strange movie and discuss whether the Scarlet Witch is enough to leave the Winter Soldier or Thanos himself behind as villains. Here we do not review, here we tell you what the film made us feel. You listen no more.