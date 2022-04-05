Barça has planned the return of Ansu Fati to the t…

Ansu Fati is very close to returning to the field of play after overcoming his injury to his left thigh, which kept him off the green since January 20. If the plans of the coaching staff are fulfilled, the ’10’ would return after three months inactive, product of which was his second serious injury during the 2021-22 season. The date set for the return of Bissau is Monday, February 18 against Cádiz at Camp Nou.

The striker ruptured the proximal biceps femoris tendon of the left thigh in the Copa del Rey round of 16 match against Athletic, two and a half months after his first problem in the same area on November 7. That injury was attributed to your problems in the left meniscuswhich kept him out for almost a year between November 2020 and September 2021 (305 days off).

Thus, the precaution with the ‘crack’ blaugrana is maximum in this opportunitysince a new break could have very serious consequences for the future. Ansu could barely play 10 games in 2020-21scoring 5 goals and dishing out 5 assists. In 2021-22, their numbers are practically identical: a dozen games, 5 goals and just 1 assist. With the World Cup in Qatar just around the corner, the 19-year-old player needs to get back into competitive rhythm if he wants to be taken into account by Luis Enrique, something that will be impossible if he continues to weigh down his physical problems.

Xavi Hernández made it clear that they will not risk rushing the striker, which is why the week of April 18 is perfect for Fati to add between 10 and 15 minutes of action per game, while the knee finishes settling. After receiving Cádiz, Barça will visit Real Sociedad in Anoeta and will end the week on Sunday the 24th at home against Rayo Vallecano, in a match pending on matchday 21.

The great moment of Barça, Ansu’s ally

At another time, perhaps the coaching staff would have opted to advance Ansu’s return a week so that, at least, was available for the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt. However, the excellent form of strikers such as Ousmane Dembéle, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang give the Egarense coach the necessary calm to trust the squad in the decisive stretch of the season. In addition, the depth of the culé bench is another point in its favour, since Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong and Adama Traoré eagerly await their turn in each game. This time, there will be no trouble with the ’10’.