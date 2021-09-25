Basil Hoffman, actor of many TV series, but also for Monicelli and Sorrentino, died

A workaholic of big and small screen, more than 200 films and television titles, the american actor died at 83 years old Basil Hoffman whose popularity comes from the 1980s crime TV series Hill Street day and night. A long career as a character actor, many roles sometimes without even being accredited as it is The mortadella by Mario Monicelli, Hoffman spent his time in both cinema and television. He has worked with the greatest directors including Peter Bogdanovich, Richard Benjamin, Carl Reiner, Peter Medak, Alan J. Pakula, Ethan and Joel Coen, Michel Hazanavicius, Steven Spielberg, Delbert Mann, Blake Edwards, Stanley Donen, Sydney Pollack, Ron Howard and Robert Redford. For Paolo Sorrentino he shot the short film Luck in the collective film about Rio de Janeiro, in which he played an elderly man in a wheelchair with a much younger tyrannical girlfriend.

Originally from Houston, he had a degree in economics before moving to New York to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. The list of TV series where he appeared is very long: Santa Barbara, Ellery Queen, Colombo, An American family, Lieutenant Kojak, Dynasty, On the edge of reality, The Hogan family, Matlock. Always active, he recently finished shooting his latest film, the comedy Lucky Louie. He also alternated with his acting career as a theater teacher in various institutes in the United States and Canada. He also lived in Lebanon where he taught acting and directing.