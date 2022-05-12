Bayern Munich gives in and puts a price on Robert Lewandowski

2022-05-12

Lewandowski he would be living his last days in Munich. bildthe newspaper that closely follows all the news that arises in the bayernpublished this Thursday that the German team is evaluating the sale of the player, who has a contract until 2023.

Will he continue at Bayern? This is how Lewandowski responds about his future

The cited source reveals that the bayern He has already decided to open the exit door for the Pole if an offer of 35 or 40 million euros arrives during the next summer market.

In recent days there has been a lot of internal debate, but finally the leaders of the Bavarian team, who had always declared non-transferable to Lewandowskiwould have yielded to the “discomfort that the footballer is causing in the club’s discipline.”

bild reveals that the attacker is “angry” with his board and has made it known inside the locker room where he would have communicated his intention to leave. That is why the directors believe that renewing it is impossible and keeping it for a year in the middle of a “conflict” with the club would be a serious problem that could affect the team’s performance.

From the economic point of view it would be a logical sale, since by not renewing it would contribute about 40 million euros to the club’s coffers after having given a great performance and would not go free next year.