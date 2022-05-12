Bayern Munich gives in and puts a price on Robert Lewandowski
2022-05-12
Lewandowski he would be living his last days in Munich. bildthe newspaper that closely follows all the news that arises in the bayernpublished this Thursday that the German team is evaluating the sale of the player, who has a contract until 2023.
Will he continue at Bayern? This is how Lewandowski responds about his future
The cited source reveals that the bayern He has already decided to open the exit door for the Pole if an offer of 35 or 40 million euros arrives during the next summer market.
In recent days there has been a lot of internal debate, but finally the leaders of the Bavarian team, who had always declared non-transferable to Lewandowskiwould have yielded to the “discomfort that the footballer is causing in the club’s discipline.”
bild reveals that the attacker is “angry” with his board and has made it known inside the locker room where he would have communicated his intention to leave. That is why the directors believe that renewing it is impossible and keeping it for a year in the middle of a “conflict” with the club would be a serious problem that could affect the team’s performance.
From the economic point of view it would be a logical sale, since by not renewing it would contribute about 40 million euros to the club’s coffers after having given a great performance and would not go free next year.
Heading to Barcelona?
The new position of bayern would be opening the way to a negotiation that should not be too complicated and that is where the Barcelona.
The contract that Lewandowski would sign with FC Barcelona
For weeks, the Spanish press has linked the Pole under the orders of Xavi Hernandez, who would have him as a priority to be the ‘9’ of the team. The plan of the Barça entity is to sign him this summer along with the Brazilian from Leeds United, raphinha.
If his sale is confirmed, ‘Lewa’ would put an end to eight years playing for the bayernwhere he has played a total of 374 games and 343 goals.