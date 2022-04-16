Be careful if you disable this MIUI option on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO

The variety of functionalities that Xiaomi has implemented in its customization layer increases with each new version of MIUI. However, you have to know what options is better not to touch so as not to cause unexpected failures in our smartphone.

In this case we are talking about the MIUI optimization option. By default this option is active, and be careful if you change its status as you could start experiencing failures on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO smartphone.

What is MIUI optimization?

Xiaomi added this new functionality in MIUI 12. Its The objective is to improve the general performance of our smartphone. and therefore it is enabled by default.

However, to accommodate all users, and this time especially developers. Xiaomi decided to add it in the developer options, making it clear that it is only intended to be modified by experienced users.

What problems can its deactivation cause

Given the false belief that deactivating our smartphone would improve its performance, the truth is that the results are rather disastrous. Among the problems we may experience are: excessive demand for RAM, slowdownsand a increased battery consumption. Apart from them, these are the most common:

Difficulty receiving notifications from certain apps.

Quick responses and floating windows are disabled.

Devices with a refresh rate of 120 Hz exhibit flickering on the screen.

It is possible to activate the Always On Display mode even on devices that do not have an AMOLED screen, which can affect battery life .

. The system presents problems in terms of internal storage management when deactivating the MIUI option.

Contacts are impossible to view.

Difficulty adding custom ringtones to contacts.

Problems in MIUI when trying to turn off the screen during a call.

Some system gestures are impossible to do when performing certain actions

Excessive RAM consumption generates multitasking management issues.

Always take into account the recommendations of the brand. Although default developer options are disabledit never hurts to know what effects a bad configuration of our terminal can have.

