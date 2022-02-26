Beckham sentences Inter Miami: “You don’t expect to always win, but at least they fight”

Patience, that is the word that David Beckham assures Inter Miami fans must have so that his team can be successful in MLSHowever, the British also ruled that they cannot rest on their laurels, and that the team will have to fight every game, or else it would see many modifications again.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy player threw a dart at his footballers, where he assured that the player who stops fighting will be out of the team. Despite this, the Briton also admitted to feeling confident with the current squad.

“Yes, we can lose games, we don’t have to win every game, I know that very well myself, but you have to fight every game.. Unfortunately last year we couldn’t do it and so we had to make decisions that we felt needed to be made,” Beckham said at a news conference on Friday.

Beckham also pointed out that he hopes that the fans of the Florida team can say each game “Well, maybe we didn’t win the match, but at least the players fought. That’s the most important thing for me. And if it doesn’t happen, then we’ll make decisions again.”.

Among the important casualties that Inter Miami had for the season that begins this weekend, is that of the Mexican Rodolfo Pizarro, the Argentines Julian Carranza, Jorge Figal and González Pirez, as well as the Scottish Lewis Morgan.

Jorge Mas seconded Beckham’s words

As David Beckham pointed out, Jorge Mas also stated that this season he would like to see a team that leaves its soul on the pitch and that each of the games played by the Florida team be delivered.

“As David said, we are a team of winners, so we want to see a team in the same way. May they always be fighting, may it be a team that never gives up regardless of the result,” Mas said.

Inter Miami will debut in the MLS next Saturday when they have to be measured from the DRV PNK Stadium, in Fort Lauderdalewhen they have to face Chicago Fire, who debuts a technician in the person of Ezra Hendrickson.