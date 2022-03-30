Belinda erases the tattoos she got for love of Christian Nodal

Everything seems to indicate that Christian Nodal was not the only one who decided to erase all memory of Belinda from his skinWell, she also did the same and removed from her body one of the tattoos that was made in honor of her fiancé, as demonstrated by the beautiful actress in her most recent appearance on networks, during the promotion tour of the new series ” Welcome to Eden”, from Netflix.

And it is that Let’s remember that months after Nodal and Belinda started their romance, Both shared on their social networks that the number “4” was tattooed on their hands. to remember the day they became boyfriends.

Belinda reappears in the new series “Welcome to Eden”

Photo: Instagram @belindapop

Later, Christian Nodal bragged with his social media followers that the interpreter of “Luz singravida” had a tattoo on her ankle with the singer’s initials inside a heart

Some years ago, Belinda in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante revealed that for some time she had had a red heart tattooed on which she would put the initials of the love of her life when i met him.

In a video circulating on networks, Belinda can be seen posing with her dog in hand, revealing that Nodal’s initials are no longer on her ankle. Although in the images it is not clear if her tattoo was covered with makeup or she completely erased it.

Belinda reappears without Nodal’s tattoo

Photo: TikTok Capture @brenncalderonn

These images prove that Belinda removed Christian Nodal’s tattoo: