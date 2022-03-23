Belinda is silent about Nodal, but accuses “machismo” and challenges food on the same day | Famous

Belinda It was a topic of conversation this Tuesday, March 22, when, without any hesitation, he shared with his fans the challenge he made to food.
But this same day, a new interview was also released in which he denounced the “machismo” that still persists in the industry and which, he said, many women are subjected to.
Belinda points out “unfair” treatment in music
The singer gave an interview to the Spanish agency EFE in which she was questioned about the conditions of the artistic environment, especially in the world of music.
She said that “ever since she was a little girl” they told her that “the girls wanted to see the boys”, so they asked the female actresses to be placed “behind”.
That “machismo”, he accused, still suffers in music: “In my songs there are still five authors, because credit is given to all those who participate, as it should be.”
“Although they have put a phrase or a word. ‘Oh, well, of course, she will not have done anything‘, they tend to think. It’s always like that, when perhaps the woman has done 80%, “she lamented.
Belinda: “very inspired” to record her first album in almost 10 years
“When I make a record, I’m 100 percent involved. I have to be inspired and find out why and just it was not the moment. I have no other answer,” she admitted.
During this time, she has released singles and collaborations, but the actress also took the opportunity to announce that her first complete material is coming in almost a decade.
Belinda causes a trend for her impetus for food
While this interview was released and was taken up in the media of the Spanish-speaking world, Belinda surprised with a curious tweet.
“Swallowing as usual”he wrote on that social network next to the emoticon of a pig.
The phrase not only referred to her desire to eat, but was a clear play on words to that famous statement that she gave to the media in 2015: “Winning like always”.
Now, thanks to her new tweet, Belinda became a trend in Mexico, where once again memes and humorous messages emerged referring to her insatiable desire to eat.
On Instagram, she posted a photo showing a paella and other Spanish dishes and posted the same phrase that catapulted her on Twitter, adding: “Oleeeeeé.”