Belinda Is this what the most luxurious boots in your collection cost?

Belinda is a faithful fashion regular so the “naturalized mexican“, has a collection of different objects, some of the most precious would be different models of footwear, particularly some boots that would be another of the expensive details on the part of the ex-boyfriend of the remembered child star.

On other occasions, it has been the singer Belinda, who has opened the doors of her home in some of her stories showing the luxurious collections that she houses inside her home.

It should be remembered that first of all, Belinda She became a leading figure in entertainment after starting her career at the age of ten, which is why so much work and various facets have allowed her to live surrounded by luxuries and comforts, in addition to acquiring items from the most luxurious brands.

The “model“, who has headed various fashion publications and has collaborated in various campaigns, is always at the forefront of trends, something that could be seen since his past participation in singing realities.

The “judge of The Voice“, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, came to appear with a pair of boots full of glitter, especially a pair with an extremely high cost, this just to mention some of the accessories, styles and garments with which she surprised in each program.

It is a fact that today’s interpreter of “ColorBlind“She has expensive tastes and a very particular taste that led her to stand out. On the other hand, the 32-year-old star would also receive very eccentric details from her partner, The Nodeli did not miss the opportunity to show how much they spoiled each other by exchanging very expensive gifts.

Interestingly, it would be the “Belinda’s ex-fiancé“, who would give his girlfriend some pairs of shoes to his collection, and they are among the most luxurious in the closet of the born on August 15, 1989.

Among the most extravagant on the part of the interpreter of “Light without gravity“, are some of Philipp Plein, apparently one of his favorite designers, the luxurious footwear with a value of 2 thousand 600 dollars wrapped the feet of Belinda Peregrín Schüll in 2018.

Another of the favorite brands of today’s actress of “welcome to eden“, in addition to the Balmain boots that he wore in the singing reality show, costing 5 thousand dollars, there is one of the most expensive pairs that were precisely a gift from the “regional Mexican”, who also gave a ring of commitment of three million pesos (around 60 million pesos).

A pair of boots also from the brand Philipp Plein with a value of 15 thousand dollars and with rhinestones up to the knees that include hoops full of studs.