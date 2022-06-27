Belinda shakes platform with her beauty in red

Belinda wastes beauty from the island in a red swimsuit | Instagram

Belinda caused quite a stir prior to her return to Mexico, this after appearing in a red beach suit by declaring herself “in love” from what appears to be a luxurious oceanfront resort.

The singer Belinda reappeared in a postcard that stopped many netizens in their heads after the princess of Latin pop was captured in a red suit that allowed some of her curves to be seen.

The famous, who is presumed to be 32 years old, Belinda, appears in a snapshot shared in her Instagram stories a few days ago, while the “ex-fiancée of Christian Nodal“He enjoyed his stay in a hotel.

As everybody know, Belinda He moved to Spain to record the production of “Welcome to Edén” on Netflix, however, a few weeks ago he announced his soon return to the stage in Mexico to participate in an important music festival.

Belinda exudes beauty from the island in a red swimsuit. Photo: Capture Instagram



Shortly before his arrival, the “songwriter” He went to relax in a beautiful place where he boasted of taking a “sunbath” in an infinity pool, the interpreter of “Light without gravity“He showed off his delicate silhouette and fine attributes.

With an almost complete suit, the slender figure of Belinda Peregrín Schüll, would leave her 15.4 million subscribers captivated from a pool in which she also models wearing black glasses to cover a little from the sun.

At that time, the “ex-fiancée of Christian Nodal“He declared himself completely “in love” with the paradise in which he was, he pointed out from some @villaskamezi, as read in a message that accompanies the snapshot.

Art and harmony of colors with the whole environment, I fell deeply in love with this island, thanks @villaskamezi!!

It was last Friday when the businesswoman documented through a video what her arrival at the “Sultana del Norte” would have been like to appear in the “Machaca Fest”.

After the release of songs like “Eden” and “Colorblind”, which were included in the soundtrack of the series of the Netflix series, the remembered actress of children’s soap operas appeared on stage in Mexico this past Saturday, June 25.

The one born in Madrid, on August 15, 1989, remembered mostly in productions such as “Amigos x Siempre” (2000), among others, shared the stage with figures such as slipktnot, Panteón Roccocó, Reik, División Minúscula, Cártel de Santa, Genitallica, El Gran Silencio, Nortec, Vilma Palma e Vampiros and many more.