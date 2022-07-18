Belinda wore a white transparent dress in a summer trend

Belinda promotes her most recent single, Si tú me llamas, sheathed in one of the trends highlights of 2022: the transparencies. chose a White dress with glossy finishes to pose for a photograph next to the singer-songwriter, Omar Monteswhich he published on his social networks and thus announce the launch of his collaboration for the animated film Tadeo Jones 3: The curse of the mummy.

The transparent dresses broke into the collections 2022 as one of the riskiest trends of the year. They captivated us on the catwalks of Versace, Coperni, Bottega Venetta, Nensi Dojaka Y fendi, both in Spring-Summer and Autumn-Winter, although many times they felt distant from us. So the question arose, how to wear them in our daily lives? Luckily, best dressed as Belindahave these answers.

How to wear a transparent dress according to Belinda?

The transparencies were present in blouses and pants in the collections of luxury firms, however, it is undeniable that for Spring-Summer 2022 the transparent dresses. These garments that leave the body exposed evoke a sensuality that refers us to the aesthetics of the nineties, through the delicacy of tulle, organza or mesh.

Belinda bet on a high neck white dress sleeveless. Underneath he wore a white bodysuit that brings something special to the whole, since it was in irregular cut out cuts that imprints that dose of nostalgia that refers us to the Y2K era aesthetic. She chose to collect her hair in a high braid, which starts from a ponytail sleek. It also included baby hairs to frame her face and pink lips with effect glossyto reinforce the influence of this decade in the look.

Thus, the Mexican-Spanish singer joins the list of celebrities who have worn this trend that pays homage to the slip dress what did he look like kate koss. Undoubtedly one of the riskiest to do it on the red carpet has been Rihanna when he showed his baby bump during Fashion Week for Autumn-Winter 2022 with a black Dior dress, although there are personalities like Kristen Stewart that remind us that we can appeal to garments that will give us elegant results, such as the Chanel design that led to the after party of this year’s Oscars.