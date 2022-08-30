Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Emily Ratajkowski, the muses of the new Pirelli Calendar

The 49th edition of this historic document is entitled ‘Love Letters to the Muse’

Like some of the great events in the film industry, such as the Festival of Cannes or Venice, As well as the always popular MET galas, the Pirelli Calendar has been one of the events of the year for years due to the fact that faces and bodies that are very familiar to us appear in it. Among some of the protagonists of the months of this calendar we can remember Cindy Crawford, Milla Jovovich, Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell or Laetitia Casta. All of them have posed in front of the lens of prestigious photographers of the stature of Richard Avedon, Peter Lindbergh, Mario Testino, Annie Leibovitz, and Helmut Newton.

In fact, even the singer Bryan Adams has signed the photographs of this prestigious publication, since last year he was in charge of combining photography with music in a series of images starring music stars. From Cher to Grimes, through Rita Ora, St. Vincent or Iggy Pop, the artist turned his art into images in the 2022 ‘On The Road’ collection. Completely removed from this proposal, but maintaining the essence of the project, the new edition of the Pirelli calendar.

For 2023 the chosen title has been ‘Letters of love to the muse’ and its photographic archive, starring 14 models, will be signed by Emma Summerton, who has portrayed them in the cities of New York and London. On this occasion, the photographer has sought to honor all those inspiring women who have marked her life, from writers to artists, activists or painters. Thus, she has been creating roles among these famous women, among which are ‘the prodigious one’, ‘the wise one’ or ‘the athlete’, protagonists of this almanac that will be officially presented in November in its 49th edition.

Pirelli

The 14 women chosen to pose before Summerton are more than well known internationally and, among them, are Bella Hadid (‘The Miraculous’), Emily Ratajkowski (‘The writer’), Karlie Kloss (‘The Technological Sage’), Ashley Graham (‘The activist’) or Cara Delevingne (‘The interpreter’). Also, on this occasion debut Lila Moss, the daughter of Kate Moss (‘The Seer’), the former athlete Lauren Wasser (‘The Athlete’) and the models I’ve Cong (‘The Wise One’), kaya wilkins (‘The Music’) and Precious Lee (‘The speaker’).

Pirelli

“Since the beginning of my journey in the world of photography, the female protagonist of each image has been my driving force. Where does she come from? Where does she want to go? Who does she love? How does she love? What drives her? How do you imagine yourself in the world? How has the imagination become itself? […] My intention is inspire the viewer to open their mind and allow them to dream of me“, explained the very excited Australian photographer about this project. We are looking forward to knowing the result!