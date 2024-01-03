Bella Thorne turns heads in a plunging reflective minidress and red tights at the 2024 ring in Los Angeles.





Bella Thorne turned heads in Los Angeles on Sunday night as she rang in the New Year in a colorful ensemble.

The 26-year-old artist, who is engaged to Mark Emms, sizzled in a plunging, reflective minidress reminiscent of a disco ball.

The tight dress showed off her figure and showed off her perky cleavage.

Taking the ensemble up a notch, the actress added statement sheer red tights that teased the multiple tattoos on her legs.

The fashionista complemented the look with other red elements in the form of sexy stilettos and a rectangular handbag.

The pinnacle of the look was a shaggy black coat, which the beauty wore open to allow the rest of her outfit to show.

The former Shake It Up star accessorized with a black cross necklace and statement silver earrings.

Her nails were painted red to match the theme and she wore bracelets and rings.

Bella’s makeup coordinated well with the rest of her presentation as she flaunted silver geometric eyeshadow.

Her eyelids were meticulously adorned with large, round gemstones, and she generously applied dark eyeliner to frame her eyes.

The Hollywood photographer brought attention to her plump lips with a matte mauve lipstick.

And her red locks were parted down the center and given volume with fluffy curls.

At some points, the siren held hands with her friend, who was also dressed flamboyantly for the special occasion.

Taking the ensemble up a notch, the actress added statement sheer red tights that teased several of her leg tattoos.

The slender figure hugged her curves

Thorne was parading her stuff next to a friend who was also dressed crookedly.

On Monday, Bella charmed her 25 million Instagram followers by sharing a selfie from the party.

She posed with a friend who wore a monochrome white look and had short, slicked-back platinum blonde hair.

It comes after Bella revealed earlier this month that she chose her over 10-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring from a lot of five.

Thorne, who got engaged last May, said her husband-to-be “saw her face” after popping the question and knew it was “not the same.”