Best Rural Doctor 2022 | «Rural medicine has to excite the MIR again»

“Contact with the person, the fraternal relationship, closeness, trust and community.” That is what Dr. José Luis Llisterri, who for 18 years practiced in the medical office of Vallada, in the Costera, highlights and claims for the recently awarded by the Foundation of the Illustrious College of Physicians of Valencia as Best Rural Doctor in the Community.

“In Vallada I learned the essence of rural medicine, the medicine of people,” he emphasizes, although he acknowledges that it comes from his inheritance because his father was also a rural doctor in the region, specifically in Moixent. That was one of the reasons why he bet on Vallada. “My mother spoke very well to me about La Costera and its people,” he says.

For him, as a rural doctor, it is important to give the patient a first and last name, to get to know him, “that they stop you on the street and ask you if you will be there tomorrow”, he points out and believes that a Plan for the Humanization of Medicine is necessary.

“New technologies have revolutionized medicine, but human quality and affection have been lost”



«The best instrument of a doctor is a chair to sit and listen to the patient. New technologies have revolutionized medicine, but human quality and affection have been lost. Patients prefer that you look at their face, not that you are looking at the computer », he says.

That is why he believes it is necessary for the administrations to promote the training of the rural doctor with a compulsory subject and with practices in rural areas, “because family medicine has to be studied at the University, if not, the graduate will choose what is fashionable and we find ourselves with the current problem, that there have been 200 MIR vacancies in family medicine left unfilled».

“We have to get residents to get excited about rural medicine again and that is also done with better economic conditions and surely in a few years many students will opt for it,” he says.

Dr. Llisterri, at 68, is already retired from public medicine, but continues to work in a private clinic in Vallada, “here I have already taken root”, practicing as a family doctor. This award is a recognition of the work that he has developed in rural areas for almost four decades.

Since 1979 he has been working for four years in two towns in Toledo with less than 200 inhabitants. Between 1983 and 2001 he was in charge of Vallada’s auxiliary practice. He continued his trajectory in a neighborhood health center in Valencia, until 2018.

José Luis has been president from 2012 to 2020, of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians and that has allowed him to know the situation of the entire State. He assures that it is worrying and that it is something common throughout Spain. “The situation is like never before because there are few professionals and a lot of demand.”

The mayor of Vallada, Mª José Tortosa, who is also a health professional, indicates that for the Valladans “it has been a great fortune to have been able to enjoy their humanity and wisdom” and stresses that it is a fully deserved award.

“A lifetime dedicated to primary care with humanity and that closeness and familiarity that is most lacking today, if possible,” he says.