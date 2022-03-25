Betty Geronimo opens up about her marriage

The deputy by North Santo Domingo, Betty Geronimowas sincere in a interview with the tv show “Women on the Edge“, which will be broadcast this Saturday, March 26.

“I am capable of forgiving an infidelity and in fact, I have forgiven her”, thus confesses the current deputy when questioned in the program of which she is the central guest this coming Saturday, March 26.

This confession follows from having already lived the experience, as he implied, in his marriage.

“I have had problems in my marriageFor my family, for love, I have forgiven him,” he said.

Geronimo shared with an open heart how her husband has been her sustenance to go through major health crises that she lives with recurrence due to the fibromyalgia she suffers from, indicates a press release sent to this medium.

“Husband, husband anyone can have, but a partner is something else. Here, as you see me, sometimes I’m in bed and I can’t stand up and he’s the only one who’s there with me. When he has to carry me, tuck me in, take me to the bathroom. That’s where love really shows.”.

The deputy She has three children with her husband, former mayor Francisco Fernández.

The communicator also revealed that she was misunderstood in the limitations that her illness presents, which, as she explains, has led people to describe her as crazy.

Her testimony of strength from her vulnerability and faith is the protagonist of this very special meeting where the audience will be able to meet a Betty Geronimo more humane and close to very particular convictions.

About his position on the three causes, the criticism he receives, the political aspirations he has and much more, he talks with Ingrid Gómez in the tv show Women on the Edge.

This installment will be broadcast on Saturday, March 26 from 10:30 pm on Telesistema, channel 11.