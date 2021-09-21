Betty Gilpin co-star of the Showtime series

The GLOW actress joins Shailene Woodley and Dewanda Wise in the drama based on Lisa Taddeo’s best-selling book.

Betty Gilpin will be one of the three women protagonists of Three Women, the series of Showtime based on the best-selling non-fiction book by Lisa Taddeo. The actress, especially appreciated in GLOW from Netflix, reaches the already announced Shailene Woodley And DeWanda Wise in the drama ordered last July by the American cable network after acquiring the rights to Taddeo’s work in 2019.

The plot of Three Women and the role of Betty Gilpin

Three Women is described as an intimate portrait of American female desire and follows three women who are about to radically turn their lives upside down. At the heart of the tale are the true stories of these three American women who have suffered private and / or public backlash for their sexual desires. The protagonists are Lina (Betty Gilpin), a housewife from the suburbs of Indiana who has been stuck in a passionless marriage for 10 years and embarks on an extramarital affair that radically disrupts her life; Sloane (Dewanda Wise), a charming businesswoman from the Northeast who has an open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their ambitious romance; Maggie (role still in casting), a North Dakota student who goes on a difficult emotional journey after accusing her married English teacher of inappropriate behavior. Gia (Shailene Woodley) is instead a writer who, while elaborating a mourning, persuades each of these three incredible “normal” women to tell her their stories. And the relationship he establishes with them will forever change the course of his life.

Three Women is produced by the same author of the book, which came in first position on the list of non-fiction bestsellers of the New York Times, Lisa Taddeo together with the showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and the former star of Shameless Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg will direct and produce the first two episodes. While a release date has not yet been set, The Hollywood Reporter let it be known that production of the series will start this fall. For Betty Gilpin, this is a particularly prosperous period from a working point of view. Besides Three Women, in fact we will soon see it also in Gaslit by Starz alongside Julia Roberts And Sean Penn and also in the Apple TV + anthology series Roar, next to Nicole Kidman.