Beyoncé once revealed her favorite songs to sing in the shower

She’s Queen Bey – Beyoncé doesn’t need to appear on talk shows. Years ago, however, this entertainer was a guest on the Tyra Banks Show, even saying it was “so embarrassing” to reveal she sings Whitney Houston in the shower.

Beyoncé appeared in a 2008 interview with Tyra Banks

She’s Queen Bey for a reason. Beyoncé released the landmark visual album Lemonade and starred in Disney’s real-life photo adaptation of The Lion King, creation of the corresponding album The Lion King: The Gift.

After leaving Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé accelerated her career as a solo artist. At the same time, Tyra Banks appeared as a talk show host.

During an interview with Beyoncé in 2008, Banks asked if fans were ready for a “different” interview with Queen Bey. This included many puns and different ways of saying the singer’s name.

“Buy-once, when was the last time you bought something from a store? »

“Grey-oncé, when you grow up, are you going to dye your hair?” »

Beyoncé sings Whitney Houston songs in the shower

At one point, Banks changed the puns in a nod to Beyoncé’s alter-ego, Sasha Fierce. For her “Josh-a Fierce” question, the host asked who Beyoncé’s favorite celebrity named Josh is. Banks also asked a “Wash-a Fierce” question about Beyoncé singing in the shower. If so, what songs does she sing?

“I always sing in the shower,” Beyoncé said, Banks asking if she was serious. “Yes, a Whitney Houston song. I think it’s “I will always love you”. You know, because at first it’s the beautiful reverberation in the acoustics of the shower. It’s so embarrassing, but I definitely do.

“I Will Always Love You” was originally performed by Dolly Parton but popularized by the R&B legend. However, that wouldn’t be the only time Beyoncé shared her love for Houston, as the artist once performed “I Will Always Love You” live.

In a video, Houston said Beyoncé’s eyes were gorgeous, saying “she’s really adorable.” Houston even attended a Beyoncé concert, sporting a t-shirt after the event.

Beyoncé Fans Think This Tyra Banks Interview Could Be Why Beyoncé Rarely Appears On Talk Shows

Banks continued her “different” interview, asking questions with “ahoy” because Beyoncé is vacationing on yachts. Recently, the video surfaced on social media, with some fans joking that it might explain why Beyoncé rarely does interviews.

“They ripped it in the comments,” Keke Palmer tweeted. “That’s all ‘once’ to me lol. »

As one of the biggest names in the industry, Beyoncé doesn’t need to appear in video interviews to promote music. In 2022, the singer dropped Act I of her “three-part project,” titled Renaissance. This included “Break My Soul,” with Beyoncé giving a first look at the album’s visuals with “I’m That Girl.”

She also released “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS REMIX” with Madonna and part of “Vogue”.

