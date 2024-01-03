Beyoncé reveals her modest New Year in a “pretty” mini-youpe

L.L.

02/01/2024 at 18:07

Toujours à la pointe de la mode, Beyoncé offers two very different looks for the holidays of the “Finnish year”.

Little girl gossip. For Pour le Nouvel An, Beyoncé uses the extravagant style seen during her concerts for a more subdued look. For the evening of December 31, Queen B chose a preppy chic blazer and tweed suit ensemble.

A bright blue ensemble paired with a sheer white bodysuit creates a sexier look. A novelty jacket can be worn with a chic dress, a singer with diamond jewelry and soleil lunettes.

For Noël déjà, the family mother has her 319 million Instagram followers raving about the Tenue du Réveillon: a stunning denim ensemble consisting of a glittery crop top from Brazilian brand PatBO.

Les mille et unes tenues Beyoncé

In 2023, the “Cuff It” singer will prove her unique style on stage. The car is not the show that is Cooper-le-soufflé that goes on a world tour. Everything is long “Renaissance World Tour”Beyonce pleases fans and looks different.

The Queen of R’n’B offers a wardrobe from the largest brands: Gucci, Loewe, Marine Serre, Valentino, Balmain. 42-year-old America entertained me when I brought my own creations from streetwear brand Ivy Park. In France, her son has a unique date in Marseille in June 2023, Beyoncé awaits her French regime in honor of the creation of Jacquemus.