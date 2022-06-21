Beyoncé surprises with a house single: Break My Soul

After Drake, who has just released a very electronic album, it’s Beyoncé who gets into club sounds. Six years after his last real solo album, Lemonadethe singer announced the release of a new disc, Renaissance, expected for July 29 and turned to the dancefloor. And to make his fans wait, the artist has just unveiled, on the night of Monday June 20, a new house single very inspired by the 90s and whose lyrics, anti-capitalist (they evoke the fact of working less) surprised the fans of the “girl boss”. Entitled Break My Soulthe track samples both the anthem Show Me Love (1993) by singer Robin S and the title Explode (2014) by rapper Big Freedia. Enough to predict a rebirth of Queen B as a most delightful modern-day house diva. Somewhere between Ultra Naté, Crystal Waters and Barbara Tucker…

We already know that Renaissance will be an ambitious project with two parts the first of which will consist of 16 titles. The album will be preceded by a series of concerts and will be released in a “box set” version with a CD, a t-shirt, a twenty-eight-page book, a poster and other surprises. We also expect a lot from the guest list from the one who has collaborated with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Jack White or James Blake. Among the rumors, circulate the names of Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat and Ariana Grande in featurings. And we would dream of a collaboration between Beyoncé and her sister, Solange, who is also preparing a new album.

Renaissance (2021) by Beyoncé, available July 29.