Beyond infertility: new challenges require a comprehensive vision of reproductive medicine

reproductive medicine In recent decades, the company has faced significant challenges in addressing the rising prevalence of infertility around the world. World Health Organization (WHO) It is estimated that approximately 17.5% of the adult population, equivalent to 1 in 6 people, suffers from infertility, “a disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the inability to become pregnant after 12 months or more of sexual intercourse.” sexual activity” as defined by the international health organization itself.

We, in Argentina, are not unfamiliar with these statistics. The Argentine Society of Reproductive Medicine (SAMeR) estimates that 15 to 20% of the population faces fertility problems.

However, difficulties arising from problems in the male or female reproductive system new challenges added that arise as a result of changes in social dynamics. Today women are postponing motherhood and Very often, fertility problems become a matter of time.

Thus, the trend is increasingly reproductive medicine must deal with the process of social evolution and the changes that result from this, therefore institutions and specialists in this field must be, as never before, more willing to adapt and approach problems with an open mind and sensitivity to changes in the environment. New concepts of family, a re-examination of the idea of ​​couples, questioned monogamy, among other new concepts, are increasingly on the agenda.

Historically, couples sought to have children, and if they encountered difficulties, they would go to the doctor to find a solution. Now, Various family forms emerge. and reproductive desires. At Procrearte we have always been open and attentive to the development of various social demands, understanding that change is constant.

After all, in our center Fertility preservation was among the services that grew the most, which has had a significant post-pandemic impact. They increased by 177%, reflecting the growing trend of women wanting to freeze their eggs. While this trend has stabilized to some extent, they are currently experiencing 30% year-on-year growth in 2022-23.

However, our results are not an isolated case: a recent report from the Argentine Society of Reproductive Medicine (SAMER) states that an increase of almost 20% annually in cases of egg freezing at various fertility centers. According to the same medical institution, 60% of women try to get pregnant for the first time after 35 years.

Fertility preservation is a technique that involves vitrifying oocytes, which can involve freezing the eggs to preserve them until they become a mother. Most women at age 40 have only 3% of their ovarian reserve. Our business unit “Maternity Bank” allows you to maintain a woman’s good reproductive ability by postponing pregnancy for as long as she considers appropriate.

This entire course reveals How reproductive medicine constantly has to reinvent itself since its original concept.

This dynamic of change occurs in real time. The proof of this is that as we write these lines, reproductive medicine is already immersed in a new paradigm shift, in this case, genetics is now the fundamental basis for offering personalized and preventive treatments to the general population, not just those facing fertility problems.

Let’s keep in mind that the pharmaceutical industry is already immersed in developing personalized medicines based on genetics, which marks a significant change in the approach to health. For this We opened a genetics department in Procreat. as a comprehensive service not only for patients, but also for healthcare workers. This service offers interpretation of genetic tests conducted outside the country, tailoring the results to individual treatment. This is where Pre Family comes into being, which aims to offer a preventive and genetic approach to the entire reproductive age population, taking genetics to a broader level.”

Vision “Pre Family” It takes the form of offering research to anyone of reproductive age, regardless of their marital status. This test evaluates the genetic mutations present in each person and the associated risk if they have offspring.

We are all carriers of genetic mutations. He problem It occurs when these mutations are shared by a couple, increasing the risk of effects on their offspring. “Pre-family” studies are aimed at conducting preventive medicine, identifying possible genetic risks and, if necessary, offering methods of assisted fertilization aimed at preventing genetic complications in offspring.

One of Procreat’s strengths lies precisely in the use of advanced genetic research, such as genetic analysis of embryos. This procedure allows determine the genetic normality of embryos, increasing the success rate of in vitro fertilization procedures.

In 2016, sanctions medical assisted reproduction law marked a milestone by incorporating assisted reproduction techniques into the PMO. This change not only changed the dynamics of care, but also led us to expand our value proposition by entering into agreements with more than 70 healthcare funders.

Law 26862 establishes that every adult, regardless of his sexual orientation or marital status, regardless of whether he is engaged in social work, receiving prepayment or receiving assistance in the public health system, can have free and equal access to the methods and procedures performed by using. medical to achieve pregnancy.

This expansion not only gave patients direct access to the center through their health insurance brochure, but also brought together physicians from the network who can now provide care at Procrearte or in external offices, offering flexibility and freedom of choice for participating professionals and patients.

In conclusion, reproductive medicine is in a constant process of adapting not only to classic infertility problems, but also to social and technological changes. The Pre Family concept and emphasis on genetics represent bold steps towards a future where reproductive medicine not only treats existing problems, but also prevents them from occurring on a genetic basis. This comprehensive approach reflects our commitment to continuous development to provide cutting-edge, personalized experiences for everyone on their journey to parenthood.