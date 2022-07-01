Biden confuses Sweden with Switzerland in his press conference at the NATO summit

United States President Joe Biden had a lapse and confused this Thursday Sweden with Switzerland during the press conference with which he closed his participation in the NATO summit in Madrid.

Biden was talking about NATO’s formal invitation to Sweden and Finland to join the Alliance and recalled when the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, offered to call the Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, but at that moment he got the wrong country.

“I got a call from the leader of Finland saying could he come see me. And he came the next day and said ‘Would you support my country joining NATO?’ We talked on the phone and he suggested that we call the leader of Switzerland, Switzerland.”

“OMG, I’m getting really nervous here about the expansion of NATO, of Sweden“, he corrected himself.

It is not uncommon for the 79-year-old president of the United States to have such lapses, and in the past he himself has admitted that is “a goof machine”.

Those who know Biden maintain that he carries a stutter from childhood that sometimes makes it difficult for him to speakand attribute some of the most uncomfortable moments of his long political career to his spontaneous and folksy character.