Biden extends moratorium on student loan payments

Washington D.C. – The government of Joe Biden today officially announced that it extended until August 31 the moratorium on the payment of student loans, which was to expire on May 1.

Since early 2021, President Biden has pushed for the extension due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus. The administrative decision has benefited about 40 million people.

President Biden stated that “if loan payments were to resume as scheduled in May, analysis of recent data from the Federal Reserve suggests that millions of student loan borrowers would face significant economic hardship, and delinquencies and defaults could threaten the financial stability of Americans.

“This additional extension will allow borrowers to obtain more financial security as the economy continues to improve and the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Secretary of Education of the United States, the Puerto Rican Miguel Cardona.

Secretary Cardona maintained that it is a top priority of the Biden administration to “support students, families, and borrowers, especially those disproportionately affected by the pandemic.”

“During the (new) pause, we will continue our preparations to give borrowers a fresh start and ensure that all borrowers have access to payment plans that meet their financial situations and needs,” he added.

Democrats in Congress have asked to extend the moratorium until early 2023 and have claimed that it is also time to cancel student loans.

President Biden has spoken before of eliminating $10,000 of student loans provided by the US Department of Education.