Big Daddy – A special dad: Adam Sandler and the scene that made him seriously cry

a scene that affected him very deeply: the sequence in which Julian is playing cards with Sonny and his friend when, suddenly, he is taken away from social services.

The film’s plot follows an overgrown teenager who is dumped by his girlfriend for not accepting his responsibilities; Sandler’s character later proves to be an adult by adopting a six-year-old boy who bursts into his life. One day, however, a social worker arrives in charge of taking Julian away while Sonny is accused of posing as the legitimate foster.

The film was released on June 25, 1999, reaching number one at the box office very quickly with a gross of $ 41.5 million in the first weekend. It became the seventh highest-grossing film of 1999.

On Rotten Tomatoes Big Daddy has an approval rating of 39% based on 94 reviews and an average rating of 4.9 / 10. The site’s critical consensus reads: “Adam Sandler acts admirably, but his charm isn’t enough to make up for the film’s jarring shifts, between raw humor and sappy sentimentality.“.