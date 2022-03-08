Bill Gates and Steve Jobs were enemies? This was the LOVE – HATE relationship of these geniuses

Human relationships have always been complicated, in fact, some can become too competitive when talking about people who work in similar activities.

That was the case of American businessmen Bill Gates and Steve Jobswho had several clashes during the 1980s. However, over the years, their relationship changed to such a degree that both recognized the good work the other did.

Related news

The fights

One of the most remembered episodes between both leaders was when jobs tried to convince the owner microsoft to make a software for your new computer Macintosh. Gates said the meeting was “a strange visit of seduction” in which the owner of Manzana declared that he did not need the help of microsoft, but at the same time wanted me to participate in that task.

Another of the clashes most significant came with the presentation of the first version of Windows (1985). jobs assured that gates had plagiarized it, to which the owner of microsoft replied that such a statement only reflected the distorted reality in which the owner of Manzana.

“If he believes that, he really has entered one of his own reality distortion fields,” he said.

Even in one of these wars of words, Steve Jobs went on to state that Bill Gates had never invented anything and that there was shamelessly stolen other people’s ideas.

“Bill Gates is an unimaginative man who has never invented anything. That’s why I think he now feels more comfortable with philanthropy than with technology. He brazenly stole other people’s ideas. He would be a more open man if he had ever dropped acid or gone to an Ashram (place of Hindu meditation and teaching) as a young man,” he said.

Given these statements, gates assured that Steve was “a rare person and a flawed human being.”

the flattery

However, things changed when jobs He launched iPod, iPhone and iPad, three products that surprised gateswho confessed was taken somewhat unprepared.

“I think we need a plan to show that even though Jobs has caught us off guard again, we can move fast to make things better,” he said.

Even after the death of the original San francisco California, the compliments were made more usual.

“I respect Steve, we were able to work together. We egged each other on, even as competitors. Nothing he said bothers me at all. I think sometimes we go too far. I admire him for the company he has created and have enjoyed working with him. He’s smart and he actually has a good sense of humor,” he stated.

ABC