Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce went together on Doja Cat’s birthday

25 October 2021




Since last spring, there are rumors that Billie Eilish And Matthew Tyler Vorce are a couple and now a new sighting adds to the clues that this is indeed the case.

The 19-year-old singer and the 29-year-old actor and writer (as he defines himself on Instagram) went together at the birthday party of Doja Cat.

The presenter of the MTV VMA 2021 celebrated his 26 years with a party themed “under the sea” and wore a perfect costume from Kida from Atlantis – The lost empire.

Doja Cat – getty images

Billie Eilish and her alleged boyfriend also disguised themselves for the occasion and they chose an identical costume: have turned into two lobsters! You can see some photos here, on an Instagram fan account.

As Phoebe says of Friends, lobsters are a symbol of a soul mate: was it a subliminal message?

They were inseparable – told a Page Six a person present at the party – They kissed and were together all evening, never breaking away“.

Billie Eilish – getty images

The new couple alert between Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce had started when they had been seen particularly close on a trip to Santa Barbara, in California, last April.

After the rumors came out, he set his Instagram account private. Now it’s back to being public and you can see Billie’s like in many of her latest posts.

ph: getty images


