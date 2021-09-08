Billie Eilish, HER and Kid Cudi will perform for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon has announced the stars of this year’s Prime Day Show, a “three-part immersive music event” presented by Amazon Music. The international guests are three: Billie Eilish, HER and Kid Cudi. The first two, in particular, will present the songs from their new albums, respectively Happier Than Ever And Back of My Mind.

All three episodes of the Prime Day Show will premiere on June 17 on Prime Video and will be available to all customers for 30 days, regardless of Prime membership. Each artist has thought of a special staging: Billie Eilish will perform in a «timeless Parisian neighborhood, with a series of film shows». The show, which will last 27 minutes, is directed by Eilish herself with Sam Wrench, and is inspired by the years when the city was “the cradle of cinema”.

HER will bring the songs from her new album to the Dunbar Hotel, a historic venue where Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday and many others have performed. Kid Cudi, on the other hand, will fly to the moon for “an intercosmic performance”. The show will be dedicated to the songs of Man on the Moon III, and will be in collaboration with the International Space Orchestra, the first orchestra composed of space scientists.

Finally, Amazon has announced the details of the Italian version of Prime Day. The event, curated by Amazon Music, will be hosted by Victoria Cabello and will host the performances of Gaia and Pinguini Tattici Nucleari. The appointment is for June 18 at 6.30 pm, live on the Amazon Music Twitch channel.