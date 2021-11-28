Billie Eilish launches her fragrance and the world goes crazy

The first perfume of Billie Eilish. Twist of the scene! Billie Eilish has just announced, out of thin air, that she has created her own fragrance brand. And the social world has gone into raptures.

The singer of Lost Cause shared the news on his Instagram profile, along with a promotional photo. “I am so excited to finally share my debut fragrance ‘Eilish’ with you,” the star wrote in the caption.

«This is a perfume that I have been chasing for years and years. It’s my favorite perfume in the world, ”she continued. «Perfume has always been such a huge part of my life and existence for as long as I can remember, and it was a dream to create one and bring my ideas to life. It was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I can’t wait for it to be yours as soon as possible !!!!! ».

Both the photos the singer posted and the brass-colored bottle (the one from the Oscars?) Look like a tribute to Old Hollywood, a style the star has shown to appreciate recently, since changing her hair color to blonde. Does the pack recapture the shapes and sinuosity of Billie Eilish’s body, already seen? Maybe yes, Kim Kardashian did it for her KKW Body, but that’s another story. In the meantime, we welcome this one from Billie which will be on sale from November.