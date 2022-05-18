Billie Eilish scares David Letterman on a go-kart track!

After 2 years of absence, a new season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” by David Letterman returns with Billie Eilish!

Big announcement for Netflix! The David Letterman Show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, returns to the platform after 2 years of absence. In the teaser published on YouTube on May 17, 2022, fans have learned that the comedian’s first guest will be Billie Eilish. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Billie Eilish continues the new projects

Billie Eilish is everywhere right now! The star performed at Coachella where she became the youngest headliner of the festival. Moreover, during her second weekend in the Californian desert, she had even done get on stage Hayley Williams of the Paramore group.

Then she did a very remarkable appearance at the Met Gala 2022. Dressed in a green and gold corset dress, she was perfectly on theme, namely “Gilded Glamor and White Tie” Where “Glamorous gold and white tie” in French. There were even rumors that she was crepe the bun with Cardi B at this evening. Rumors that turned out to be false.

Finally, how can we talk about Billie Eilish without mentioning her various awards? Seven Grammy Awards, three Billboard Music Awards or two prizes at the Kids’ Choice Award 2022. She must have quite a shelf to carry all her prizes!

But that’s not all ! The young singer of 20 years still has projects in progress. In effect, she is preparing her tour for her new album Happy Than Ever, which will begin in June. Moreover, known for her commitment, Billie Eilish has announced that she wants to take advantage of her tour to do climate conferences. In short, it is on all fronts!

Now, Billie Eilish fans will soon be able to find her on Netflix. Indeed, in a teaser published by the streming giant on YouTube for the show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Billie Eilish appears going karting with the presenter, David Letterman. MCE TV tells you more!

A go-kart race with David Letterman?

It’s official ! The show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction returns to Netflix after two years of absence. Indeed, the streaming giant released a teaser on his YouTube channel. The guest who opens this new season is none other than Billie Eilish.

It will be on a karting circuit that the first episode of season 4 will take place. So, if the presenter does not seem very confident in these mini-cars, Billie Eilish, she admits to being “good at it”. It promises !

Season 4 will be available on May 20, 2022. on Netflix. Like season 1 and 2, it will consist of six episodes. Season 3, meanwhile, could only have four episodes due to the health crisis.

Thus, if the first three seasons have seen stars like Barack Obama, Kanye West or even Robert Downey Jr., season four also promises to be heavy. Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Durant, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Will Smith and Cardi B will follow Billie Eilish among David Letterman’s guests. Just that !

One thing is certain, the singer who said to herself in love with a star Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is multitasking. Fans can’t wait to learn a little more about her on the show by David Letterman.