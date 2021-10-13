Billie Eilish, the first official book with unpublished photos – Books – Other Proposals

News

Billie Eilish, the first official book with unpublished photos

Billie Eilish, the pop icon of Generation Z talks about herself in ‘Billie Eilish’, her first official book that will be released on 11 May 2021 simultaneously worldwide and will be published in Italy by Rizzoli Illustrati for Mondadori Electa. The young American singer-songwriter tells her life in an intimate and profound way in a story built through images and words, with hundreds of unpublished photos, from childhood to today.

“I spent a lot of time sifting through the family albums to personally select all the photos contained in this book” says Eilish who quickly reached the heights of success, becoming the most awarded female artist of the moment and the most loved of the his generation.

“I hope you love him as I do” hopes the singer-songwriter became a star with her 2015 single “Ocean Eyes”. In 2019 her album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Entirely written, produced and recorded by Billie and her brother Finneas at their home in Los Angeles, it peaked at # 1 on the US Billboard 200 and 17 other countries, becoming the most listened to album of the year. Billie’s most important awards include 6 Guiness World Records, 5 Grammy Awards, 3 Billboard Music Awards and a Brit.

The recent musical hits My Future, Therefore I am and No time to die, the latter being the theme song of the new 007 film, confirm his incredible talent.

