Binance at the Super Bowl | Spot against crypto-celebrities

It will be a Super Bowl license plate cryptowith some of the main ones player of the sector that will have an advertising space within the most followed sporting event in the world.

Among these also Binancewho will propose one commercial spot in contrast, inviting the general public following this huge one sports event not to trust celebrity that push the crypto world, but to do their own research and decide for themselves.

Binance is also among the crypto companies that will advertise the Super Bowl

The presence at the SuperBowl it is signal bullish for the entire ecosystem of Binance – in which we can also invest with eToro – go here to get the free demo with unique and PREMIUM services – platform that allows us to invest also on Binance Cointhe representative coin of this exchange.

Inside eToro we also find the Smart Portfoliosideal for those who prefer a diverse environmenta crypto basket on which to invest in style ETF, but without additional fees. We can also choose to operate through the CopyTrader – which offers us the full copy of the positions of the best traders in just one click. With $ 50 we can then switch to a real account when we prefer.

Binance at SuperBowl with a spot that will go down in history

Binance is thereor rather, there will be al next Super Bowlan event perhaps not too popular in our country but which is the most popular in the world and a true consecration for companies that choose to occupy an advertising space.

However, it is not only the importance of the context that will make this spot memorable, but also the angle that has been chosen to talk about the crypto world. L’exchange will launch a campaign where Jimmy Butlerplayer ofNBAwill invite listeners not to follow the celebrity in investment advice, but to learn the analyses of themselves and their assets to invest in autonomy.

A strong message, which lovers of gossip lead back to short quarrel between CZ and Elon Muskbut which in reality is much broader in scope, in a sector that has seen several star push projects that turned out to be scams. With Binance who would like to run for cover and try to direct the narrative towards one as well decentralization of thinking.

A message, if we are allowed a little exposure on the editorial level, we share. Because we have seen in too many contexts public figures abuse their popularity to push meaningless projects with no economic future, if not for those who were promoting them.

A world where, in addition, celebrities are investing heavily and for sums that few mere mortals can afford. The most obvious case is that of Bored Apewhich has recently been added the footballer Neymar with a millionaire purchasethen closely followed by Justin Bieber, for a similar sum. Public figures that are added to an already rather dense array of star.

Binance will be with us on Friday February 2nd at 6pm

The sporting commitment of Binance was not born today, and we Italians know it well, also thanks to important sponsorships also in football in our country.

We therefore take this opportunity to announce to our readers that next Friday, always in the context of Sanremo House 2022 will be guests of Cryptocurrency.it own Lucia Quagliathe group’s Italian community manager, together with Lorenzo Capone, country growth manager. We will talk about football and sport in the crypto world but not only, with several goodies on the functioning of the most important exchange in the world by transaction volume.