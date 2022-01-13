Binance CEO is officially among the richest men in the world

Zhao Changpeng officially entered the list of the richest entrepreneurs in the world. This is stated by the famous financial magazine Bloomberg, which entered the founder of Binance in 11th place of Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022.

In 2021, a further expansion of the global turnover of the Chinese exchange was observed, which permanently maintains its position as a hegemonic platform for cryptocurrency trading: it is sufficient to think that only in the third quarter of last year the exchanges made on Binance they touched the $ 800 billion worldwide, and its token Binance Coin grew by 1,300% year-on-year. Precisely in function of a similar growth of BNB, there are those who believe that Zhao’s assets may have been underestimated.

Zhao among the richest in the world: how much is his wealth worth?

As stated, the manager occupies the11th position among the wealthiest personalities in the world, and his estimated net worth in January 2022 is $ 96 billion. Zhao narrowly outdistanced Indian energy tycoon Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth would amount to $ 94.3 billion, while the gap with the fortune of the founder of Oracle Larry Ellison – who occupies the 10th position – would be worth $ 8 billion.

However, according to the opinion of some observers, the CEO of Binance could occupy higher positions within the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, since the estimates made would not have taken into account a very important element: his own deposits in cryptocurrencies. It is likely that Zhao holds large amounts of Bitcoin, Ethereum and especially Binance Coin, but it is impossible to correctly estimate the content of the manager’s digital wallets.

Zhao does not seem to have liked the inclusion in the ranking of the super rich drawn up by Bloomberg, and in a recent Twitter post he said he wanted to be praised more for his philanthropy than for his wealth.

History and achievements of the founder of Binance

Born in 1977 in the Chinese province of Jiangsu, Zhao Changpeng emigrated to Canada in the late 1980s and earned a degree in computer science at McGill University in Montreal.

In 2005 he returned to China to found his first company – Fusion Systems – which developed systems for the high frequency trading. Zhao began to approach the world of cryptocurrencies starting in 2013, and four years later he debuted on the Binance market, his platform for crypto trading, which had raised $ 15 million thanks to its ICO.

In less than a year, the exchange became the most popular in the world, and there are currently over 300 digital currencies that can be bought or sold on the platform, including Binance Coin, which is one of the top 5 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization.